Chicago, IL

You can get the fan-favorite Cubano sandwich from Potbelly's for a limited time

Jennifer Geer

The Cubano is available now at Potbelly. But it won't be around forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvjFy_0f9DVq7G00
Potbelly Sandwich Shop, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

(CHICAGO) The traditional Cuban sandwich is found mainly in South Florida, where it's made simply with ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.

Like most regional sandwiches, the key to the Cuban sandwich is in the bread. According to Thrillist, a traditional Cuban sandwich needs to be made with "real Cuban bread and pressed with a plancha." A plancha is a sandwich press, similar to what you would use for a panini sandwich.

Potbelly offers up the Cubano

According to a press release from Chicago-based Potbelly Corporation, "The Cubano features hearty portions of hand-pulled roasted pork and smoked ham topped with Swiss cheese, brown deli mustard and sliced pickle, served Potbelly style, always oven toasted at 500 degrees. The sandwich is available now so get it before it's gone."

The question I had was, can Potbelly's pull off the Cubano without the "real" Cuban bread pressed into toasty caramelized deliciousness from the plancha?

Years ago, I had the fortune to try a traditional Cuban sandwich in a Cuban cafe in Miami. I can still remember the crisp outside of the white bread pressed onto the cheesy deliciousness of pork and ham. The sandwich was pressed so much so that the result was a very thin, but bursting with flavor, sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JGwK_0f9DVq7G00
A traditional Cuban sandwich, similar to what I had in Miami (not from Potbelly)Photo by Averette/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

My review of the Cubano

It was with anticipation that I ordered a Potbelly Cubano. I did not customize the sandwich but had it made the traditional way with roasted pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles.

Potbelly toasts their sandwiches at high heat, so my Cubano was lightly toasted enough to get the roll crispy and the cheese melted. Although the bread, of course, was not Cuban and the sandwich was not pressed, the flavors came together delightfully to remind me of the Cuban sandwich I had enjoyed in Miami.

The bite of the mustard went well with the pickles, and the meat was high quality with generous portions. Although the sandwich isn't exactly the same as what you find in Southern Florida, it's pretty close. If you'd like to try a Cuban sandwich, Potbelly's Cubano is worth a try. Get it while you still have the chance, as it's only around for a limited time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNdQj_0f9DVq7G00
Potbelly CubanoPhoto by author

Stay tuned for more new sandwiches

According to a statement from David Daniels, CMO of Potbelly, the Cubano is not the only new specialty sandwich that will be offered in 2022. "The first of several specialty sandwiches to be featured throughout 2022, our Cubano gives customers yet another option to explore across our already craveable sandwich lineup," said Daniels.

*****

Have you tried the NewsBreak mobile app yet? (Full disclosure: I get a small commission if you click my referral links.) Download the NewsBreak App to get local news conveniently delivered to your phone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Potbelly# Review# Food and Drinks# Entertainment

Comments / 2

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
7961 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Head to the largest adventure park in the U.S. for a Chicagoland Earth Day celebration

Go on a nature walk, meet some raptors, learn to build a sustainable garden, and enjoy other family-friendly activities at this free event. The Forge: Lemont QuarriesPhoto courtesy of The Forge Charitable Adventures.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

El Milagro tortilla workers announce $1.3 million increased wages: But the fight isn't over

CHICAGO) Last fall it was revealed that the popular tortilla factory, El Milagro, was engaging in unsafe conditions in their factories. The employees had staged a walkout in September in collaboration with Arise Chicago to demand higher pay and better working conditions.

Read full story
15 comments
Chicago, IL

5 ways you can celebrate Earth Day this year around Chicago and the suburbs

Enjoy the springtime temps and celebrate Earth Day on April 22, 2022. Alice Popkorn/GAIA - Germany/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons/photo cropped by author. (CHICAGO) Earth Day is approaching fast. This year it falls on Friday, April 22, 2022. The theme this year is, "Invest in Our Planet." It's all about encouraging everyone on earth (from private citizens to businesses to governments) to follow more sustainable practices.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago allergy season could be more intense and last longer thanks to climate change

(CHICAGO) A new University of Michigan study shows higher temperatures from climate change could make the pollen season last longer with higher pollen counts. According to the study, "Longer and more intense pollen seasons have been observed over the past few decades, which is expected to contribute to the exacerbation and aggravation of pollen allergic rhinitis and asthma."

Read full story
1 comments

Shrinkflation: Are you paying the same amount for less product at the grocery store?

What is "shrinkflation" and how does it impact your grocery bill?. Inflation has jumped 7.9% in one year and is at a 40 year high. There is no question that Americans are paying more for everything, including food. It's not just higher prices consumers should watch out for.

Read full story
22 comments
Chicago, IL

Direct check payments and other tax breaks are part of the new budget deal for Illinois taxpayers

Who is eligible for the direct payment checks, and what are the other tax breaks?. Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons/Cropped by author. (CHICAGO) Pritzker and Democratic lawmakers in Springfield announced yesterday they have come to an agreement on a $1.8 billion tax relief deal for the residents of Illinois.

Read full story
22 comments
Chicago, IL

What are the top 10 best pizzas in Chicago?

This new ranking by the Tasting Table may surprise you. (CHICAGO) Would you believe a ranking of top pizza joints in Chicago wouldn't include Giordano's or Lou Malnati's?. According to a new ranking by Tasting Table, the following are the top 10 places to grab a pizza in Chicago.

Read full story
29 comments
Chicago, IL

Here's where you can get help in Illinois if you're struggling to pay high heating bills

Natural gas prices have risen, but help is available. (CHICAGO) If you experienced sticker shock when you opened your gas bill this winter, you wouldn't be the only one. According to the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), natural gas bills in Illinois were at the highest level this winter in over a decade.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago speed cameras issued 2.81 million tickets last year and collected $89 million

It's more citations than Chicago has residents. (CHICAGO) In Chicago, a speed camera issues a speeding ticket every 11 seconds. A recent investigation released by the Illinois Policy Institute found that Chicago speed cameras issued more tickets than the city's population. At this rate, the city of Chicago is bringing in $250,000 per day in citations.

Read full story
25 comments
Chicago, IL

What's the real reason sidewalks are so full of worms after it rains?

It may not be the reason you think. (CHICAGO) It's been a wet spring for Chicago with no signs of ending soon. All that rain has brought earthworms wriggling their way to the surface and splaying themselves all over the sidewalks.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

Prices rising for groceries, gas, housing, and cars in Illinois

It's not your imagination. Everything costs more these days. (CHICAGO) You aren't wrong if you feel like all of your bills have been rising. Americans are paying more for everything. If you want to buy a house or a car, feed your family, put gas in your car, or do just about anything, it will cost you more today than it would have one year ago.

Read full story
32 comments
Chicago, IL

Could a new owner bring back the popular Loop Cajun lunch spot, Heaven on Seven?

This lunchtime favorite for downtown workers has been closed for indoor dining since March 2020. Heaven on Seven, The Garland BuildingNatalia Wilson/CC2.0/Flickr.com. (CHICAGO) For 40 years, diners could head up to the seventh floor of 111 N. Wabash Avenue to find traditional Louisiana cuisines such as Jambalaya, Gumbo, and Etouffee. There were once four locations throughout Chicago and the suburbs, but the iconic restaurant in the Loop was the last one to remain.

Read full story
2 comments
Brookfield, IL

Head to Brookfield Zoo to relive the past when mighty ice giants walked the earth

Take the kids to Brookfield Zoo this spring break to see the ancient Ice Age giants, and learn how climate change and other factors led to their extinction. The smilodon, a saber-toothed cat.Cathy Bazzoni courtesy of CZS-Brookfield Zoo.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago suburbs to get a faster ride to O'Hare Airport with new tollway

Chicago City Council recently approved a deal with the Illinois Tollway to make a "back door to O'Hare" Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council voted unanimously to transfer 202 acres of land for nearly $108 million. The land will be used to build a tollway along the west edge of the O'Hare Airport, hopefully making travel much faster to and from the airport to the suburbs.

Read full story
29 comments
Chicago, IL

Free gas giveaway is back in Chicago this Thursday! But be prepared for long lines

Dr. Willie Wilson is giving away 1$ million worth of gas to Chicagoans this Thursday, March 24th. (CHICAGO) Businessman Dr. Willie Wilson's gas giveaway caused a bit of chaos in Chicago last week. However, Wilson remained determined to make his free gas donation program a success.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago jumps to #5 on this year's Orkin Top Cities Termites List

Spring means termite season, but there are ways you can protect your house from these damaging pests. (Note: this is NOT sponsored content and contains NO affiliate links.) (CHICAGO) Orkin pest lists are not the sort of lists where you want your city to be at the top. But here we are. Recently the folks at Orkin have dubbed Chicago as the number one city for both rats and bed bugs.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago buildings light up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity

The Chicago skyline glows blue and yellow at night to signal support for the war-torn country. (CHICAGO) The view of the iconic Chicago skyline has changed in the past month as buildings across downtown have switched their usual colors to blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Read full story
5 comments

Pablo Escobar once owned 4 hippos: They’ve since multiplied into a 100+ wild herd

Descendants of Escobar’s original hippos have been legally recognized as people by a U.S. Court in Ohio. They once lived in drug lord Pablo Escobar’s private zoo. Now, dubbed the “cocaine hippos,” these 4,000-pound animals roam freely in Columbia along the Magdalena River.

Read full story
44 comments
Chicago, IL

Are we on our way to keeping Daylight Saving Time year round?

The Senate just passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. What would that mean for Chicago?. (CHICAGO) There's not much daylight to be had in the dark months of winter in Chicagoland. Situated close to the border between the Central and Eastern time zones, the sun sets in Chicago as early as 4:19 PM in December.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy