Chicago allergy season could be more intense and last longer thanks to climate change

What's the pollen count in Chicago today?

(CHICAGO) A new University of Michigan study shows higher temperatures from climate change could make the pollen season last longer with higher pollen counts.

According to the study, "Longer and more intense pollen seasons have been observed over the past few decades, which is expected to contribute to the exacerbation and aggravation of pollen allergic rhinitis and asthma."

How does climate change affect allergies?

The pollen that causes allergy sufferers to have watery eyes, sneezing, and congestion comes from grasses, weeds, and trees that produce the pollen.

When temperatures rise, these plants produce pollen earlier than their previous historic norms. They can also increase the amount of pollen that they release. All of this contributes to a longer and more intense allergy season.

What did the new study find?

The researchers built a model for the future, which showed that pollen emissions could increase by 200% each year. By the end of the century, the model showed the season could begin 40 days earlier and last 19 days longer.

What do the researchers hope to do?

Researcher and University of Michigan professor Allison Steiner explained that by modeling the allergy season, she hopes to eventually be able to make allergy predictions based on geographic regions.

“We’re hoping to include our pollen emissions model within a national air quality forecasting system to provide improved and climate-sensitive forecasts to the public,” she told University of Michigan news.

When does spring allergy season begin in Chicago?

According to Chicago Allergy & Asthma, in Chicago spring allergies typically begin in March. Their clinic sees the most seasonal allergy patients during March and April.

How to find pollen counts in Chicago right now

You can keep track of the pollen in Chicago with Loyola Medicine's Allergy Count, updated on Twitter every weekday morning by allergist Dr. Rachna Shah.

Today, Monday, April 11, 2022, Loyola reports the tree pollen is high, with juniper the worst culprit. Molds and weeds are low, and grass is at zero.

Why keep track of the pollen count?

Dr. Shah explains, "The daily count helps the community better understand the allergies that affect them daily during allergy season. When people experience allergy symptoms, they can look to our counts and identify the causes of their symptoms. It's an extra layer of security when everyone is on high alert regarding their health."

