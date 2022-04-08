Chicago, IL

Direct check payments and other tax breaks are part of the new budget deal for Illinois taxpayers

Jennifer Geer

Who is eligible for the direct payment checks, and what are the other tax breaks?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqOwM_0f3SN5rZ00
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons/Cropped by author

(CHICAGO) Pritzker and Democratic lawmakers in Springfield announced yesterday they have come to an agreement on a $1.8 billion tax relief deal for the residents of Illinois.

Some highlights of the deal include direct checks, a freeze on the gas tax, and a suspension of grocery taxes.

According to a statement from Gov. J.B. Pritzker,

"For the past three and a half years, my partners in the General Assembly and I have worked to right this state's fiscal ship and ensure state resources are responsibly directed to government's fundamental purpose: uplifting working families. Today, leaders in both chambers have come to an agreement on yet another responsible, balanced budget that does just that. Our plan delivers more than $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois residents, adds $1 billion to our state's long-depleted Rainy-Day Fund, and doubles down on our efforts to make unprecedented investments in public safety."

How much will the direct payments be?

Working families will receive direct checks of $50 per adult and $100 per child (up to three children).

Who is eligible for the direct payments?

The income limits for the direct checks are $200,000 per individual and $400,000 for joint tax filers.

Other tax relief

  • A six-month freeze on the motor fuel tax.
  • Suspension of the grocery tax for one year. (Illinois is one of only 13 states that tax groceries.)
  • The property tax rebate is to be doubled, up to $300 per household.
  • A permanent expansion of the earned income tax credit.
  • Back-to-school tax relief for families and teachers.

A balanced budget for 2023

According to the governor's press release, the new budget will be balanced in 2023 with the state's "largest surplus in more than two decades" due to "a strong economic recovery paired with responsible fiscal decisions."

Additional relief for needy families in Chicago

In addition to the state's tax relief deal, 5,000 low-income Chicago households will receive $500 every month for a year. It will be the nation's largest guaranteed basic income program so far.

You can check out the eligibility and frequently asked questions page on Chicago.gov for further details.

*****

There has been some criticism for the latest Illinois tax relief program coming out of Springfield, mainly because the tax cuts are only temporary, lasting six months to a year.

According to Chicago WTTW's Amanda Vinicky, "Much of the relief will hit around the time that voters will be casting their ballots in the June 28 primary contest or Nov. 8 general election, giving the appearance that lawmakers are using state funds to butter up their constituencies."

*****

Have you tried the NewsBreak mobile app yet? (Full disclosure: I get a small commission if you click my referral links.) Download the NewsBreak App to get local news conveniently delivered to your phone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Government# Direct Payments# Pritzker# Tax Relief# Society

Comments / 22

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area.

Chicago, IL
7924 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Shrinkflation: Are you paying the same amount for less product at the grocery store?

What is "shrinkflation" and how does it impact your grocery bill?. Inflation has jumped 7.9% in one year and is at a 40 year high. There is no question that Americans are paying more for everything, including food. It's not just higher prices consumers should watch out for.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

What are the top 10 best pizzas in Chicago?

This new ranking by the Tasting Table may surprise you. (CHICAGO) Would you believe a ranking of top pizza joints in Chicago wouldn't include Giordano's or Lou Malnati's?. According to a new ranking by Tasting Table, the following are the top 10 places to grab a pizza in Chicago.

Read full story
26 comments
Chicago, IL

Here's where you can get help in Illinois if you're struggling to pay high heating bills

Natural gas prices have risen, but help is available. (CHICAGO) If you experienced sticker shock when you opened your gas bill this winter, you wouldn't be the only one. According to the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), natural gas bills in Illinois were at the highest level this winter in over a decade.

Read full story
11 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago speed cameras issued 2.81 million tickets last year and collected $89 million

It's more citations than Chicago has residents. (CHICAGO) In Chicago, a speed camera issues a speeding ticket every 11 seconds. A recent investigation released by the Illinois Policy Institute found that Chicago speed cameras issued more tickets than the city's population. At this rate, the city of Chicago is bringing in $250,000 per day in citations.

Read full story
25 comments
Chicago, IL

What's the real reason sidewalks are so full of worms after it rains?

It may not be the reason you think. (CHICAGO) It's been a wet spring for Chicago with no signs of ending soon. All that rain has brought earthworms wriggling their way to the surface and splaying themselves all over the sidewalks.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

Prices rising for groceries, gas, housing, and cars in Illinois

It's not your imagination. Everything costs more these days. (CHICAGO) You aren't wrong if you feel like all of your bills have been rising. Americans are paying more for everything. If you want to buy a house or a car, feed your family, put gas in your car, or do just about anything, it will cost you more today than it would have one year ago.

Read full story
32 comments
Chicago, IL

Could a new owner bring back the popular Loop Cajun lunch spot, Heaven on Seven?

This lunchtime favorite for downtown workers has been closed for indoor dining since March 2020. Heaven on Seven, The Garland BuildingNatalia Wilson/CC2.0/Flickr.com. (CHICAGO) For 40 years, diners could head up to the seventh floor of 111 N. Wabash Avenue to find traditional Louisiana cuisines such as Jambalaya, Gumbo, and Etouffee. There were once four locations throughout Chicago and the suburbs, but the iconic restaurant in the Loop was the last one to remain.

Read full story
2 comments
Brookfield, IL

Head to Brookfield Zoo to relive the past when mighty ice giants walked the earth

Take the kids to Brookfield Zoo this spring break to see the ancient Ice Age giants, and learn how climate change and other factors led to their extinction. The smilodon, a saber-toothed cat.Cathy Bazzoni courtesy of CZS-Brookfield Zoo.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago suburbs to get a faster ride to O'Hare Airport with new tollway

Chicago City Council recently approved a deal with the Illinois Tollway to make a "back door to O'Hare" Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council voted unanimously to transfer 202 acres of land for nearly $108 million. The land will be used to build a tollway along the west edge of the O'Hare Airport, hopefully making travel much faster to and from the airport to the suburbs.

Read full story
29 comments
Chicago, IL

Free gas giveaway is back in Chicago this Thursday! But be prepared for long lines

Dr. Willie Wilson is giving away 1$ million worth of gas to Chicagoans this Thursday, March 24th. (CHICAGO) Businessman Dr. Willie Wilson's gas giveaway caused a bit of chaos in Chicago last week. However, Wilson remained determined to make his free gas donation program a success.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago jumps to #5 on this year's Orkin Top Cities Termites List

Spring means termite season, but there are ways you can protect your house from these damaging pests. (Note: this is NOT sponsored content and contains NO affiliate links.) (CHICAGO) Orkin pest lists are not the sort of lists where you want your city to be at the top. But here we are. Recently the folks at Orkin have dubbed Chicago as the number one city for both rats and bed bugs.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago buildings light up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity

The Chicago skyline glows blue and yellow at night to signal support for the war-torn country. (CHICAGO) The view of the iconic Chicago skyline has changed in the past month as buildings across downtown have switched their usual colors to blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Read full story
5 comments

Pablo Escobar once owned 4 hippos: They’ve since multiplied into a 100+ wild herd

Descendants of Escobar’s original hippos have been legally recognized as people by a U.S. Court in Ohio. They once lived in drug lord Pablo Escobar’s private zoo. Now, dubbed the “cocaine hippos,” these 4,000-pound animals roam freely in Columbia along the Magdalena River.

Read full story
44 comments
Chicago, IL

Are we on our way to keeping Daylight Saving Time year round?

The Senate just passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. What would that mean for Chicago?. (CHICAGO) There's not much daylight to be had in the dark months of winter in Chicagoland. Situated close to the border between the Central and Eastern time zones, the sun sets in Chicago as early as 4:19 PM in December.

Read full story
10 comments
Illinois State

Chicago-Rockford Intl. Airport expansion threatens ancient and rare Illinois prairie

Bell Bowl Prairie is home to diverse plants and wildlife, including the endangered rusty patched bumblebee. Rusty-Patched BumblebeeMidwest Region from United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Gas in Chicago: Use these 3 apps to find the cheapest gas near you

The average price of gas in Illinois has hit $4.56 per gallon, and it's sure to keep rising. (CHICAGO) Gas prices have climbed to $4.56 per gallon on average in Illinois, according to data from AAA. And it's even higher in the Chicago area, with Cook County average prices coming in at $4.73 per gallon as of March 14th. This is higher than the country's national average, currently at $4.32.

Read full story
8 comments

Nostalgia for the mall food court trends on Twitter as users remember their favorites

What was your favorite mall treat in your youth? Orange Julius? Hot Dog on a Stick? Or something else?. Twitter user Danny Deraney recently asked this question to the Twitterverse, "You walk into the mall food court of your youth. What is the first place you are hitting up?"

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Celebrate math and pies on Pi Day (3-14) with these Chicago restaurant deals

Pi Day is celebrated around the world on March 14th (3-14). Find out what deals and specials you can score in Chicago this Monday. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol mathematicians use to represent the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. This number is always the same, no matter the size of the circle. It works out to be approximately 3.14159.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day this weekend with green beer, a green river, and parades

Here is your guide to Chicago St. Patrick's Day festivities beginning this weekend. (Chicago) St. Patrick's Day celebrations are back in full force this year after two years of scaled-back activities. With the holiday actually occurring this Thursday, March 17th, Chicago is planning its big celebrations for this weekend.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy