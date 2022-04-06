Here's where you can get help in Illinois if you're struggling to pay high heating bills

Natural gas prices have risen, but help is available.

(CHICAGO) If you experienced sticker shock when you opened your gas bill this winter, you wouldn't be the only one. According to the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), natural gas bills in Illinois were at the highest level this winter in over a decade.

Crain's Chicago Business reports that Chicago residents paid 43% more at the end of 2021 for heating than one year ago, even though temperatures were milder.

On a question and answer page on CUB's website, the organization states the soaring cost of natural gas bills can be explained by two main reasons: the rising cost of supply and overly aggressive spending by utility companies.

Regardless of the reasons, inflation is up, and Americans are paying more for everything. Getting a surprise high heating bill may be enough to cause hardship for many families.

If you need help with your heating bills in Illinois or Chicago, there are places you can turn to for help.

Call your utility company

CUB Executive Director David Kolata advised residents in a news release to call their utility companies to find payment options before letting bills go unpaid. According to Kolata, it's harder to get your heat and power turned back on after it's been disconnected.

"This has been an awful winter, but there are new protections available to help utility customers avoid shut off, and there's energy assistance available for families in need," CUB Executive Director David Kolata said. "If you're struggling to afford your bills, please call your utility to find out what you can do to avoid getting disconnected—it can be a difficult process to get your heat and power turned back on."

Temporary protections for gas and electric customers

The Illinois Commerce Commission has negotiated with large utility companies to offer payment plans to help people avoid disconnection and pay off their bills. These protections last until July 31, 2022

For low-income families

Gov. JB Pritzker has encouraged low-income families to apply for help through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). If you qualify and are in danger of having your utilities shut off, you can visit www.helpillinoisfamilies.com or call the hotline at 1-833-711-0374.

Don't delay seeking help, as the last day to apply online is April 15, and the deadline to apply through your local administering agency is May 31.

*****

For more details on how to save on heating costs and get help paying bills, you can go to CUB's help center.

*****

Have you tried the NewsBreak mobile app yet? (Full disclosure: I get a small commission if you click my referral links.) Download the NewsBreak App to get local news conveniently delivered to your phone.