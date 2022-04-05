Chicago, IL

Chicago speed cameras issued 2.81 million tickets last year and collected $89 million

Jennifer Geer

It's more citations than Chicago has residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUstR_0ezo183l00
Photo by Jesse Collins on Unsplash

(CHICAGO) In Chicago, a speed camera issues a speeding ticket every 11 seconds. A recent investigation released by the Illinois Policy Institute found that Chicago speed cameras issued more tickets than the city's population. At this rate, the city of Chicago is bringing in $250,000 per day in citations.

According to Illinois Policy, the revenue for 2021 totaled $89 million. That is more than double the amount collected from previous years. And out of that $89 million, $55.9 million (almost two-thirds) was collected beginning on March 1, 2021, for going over the speed limit by six to ten mph. Those tickets cost motorists $35. Anything above ten mph brings the fines to $100.

The two top revenue-generating cameras are on the South Side, while the third is on the Northwest Side. Together the three cameras have brought the city $9.6 million in fines.

A big spike in citations came after the threshold was lowered

Before Mayor Lori Lightfoot lowered the threshold for miles above the speed limit to six to ten, 1,178 tickets were issued per day. After March 1, when the limit was lowered, that number jumped to 9,014 per day.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) proposed to repeal the lower threshold in September 2021 due to the large spike in citations. However, his attempts at changing the law failed as his motion to force a vote was ruled out of order, and his appeal was denied.

Beale told CBS 2, "We were told during the budget process that the speed light camera was a safety issue, but I bring before you today that there were 150 fatalities – and that is entirely too many – but only one was around a speed light camera," he said. "This has nothing to do with safety. This has everything to do with revenue, revenue, and revenue."

Mayor Lightfoot says it's a public safety issue

Mayor Lightfoot defended her decision to issue speeding tickets for motorists going six mph over the limit, according to this Chicago Tribune article from October 2020, where she stated, "it’s clearly a public safety issue."

“This is about making sure that we keep communities safe,” Lightfoot also said.

*****

You can head over to the Chicago Traffic Tracker website for a map of all the locations where speed cameras can be found around the city.

*****

Have you tried the NewsBreak mobile app yet? (Full disclosure: I get a small commission if you click my referral links.) Download the NewsBreak App to get local news conveniently delivered to your phone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Traffic# Government# Society# Chicago# Lifestyle

Comments / 19

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area.

Chicago, IL
7824 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

What's the real reason sidewalks are so full of worms after it rains?

It may not be the reason you think. (CHICAGO) It's been a wet spring for Chicago with no signs of ending soon. All that rain has brought earthworms wriggling their way to the surface and splaying themselves all over the sidewalks.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

Prices rising for groceries, gas, housing, and cars in Illinois

It's not your imagination. Everything costs more these days. (CHICAGO) You aren't wrong if you feel like all of your bills have been rising. Americans are paying more for everything. If you want to buy a house or a car, feed your family, put gas in your car, or do just about anything, it will cost you more today than it would have one year ago.

Read full story
32 comments
Chicago, IL

Could a new owner bring back the popular Loop Cajun lunch spot, Heaven on Seven?

This lunchtime favorite for downtown workers has been closed for indoor dining since March 2020. Heaven on Seven, The Garland BuildingNatalia Wilson/CC2.0/Flickr.com. (CHICAGO) For 40 years, diners could head up to the seventh floor of 111 N. Wabash Avenue to find traditional Louisiana cuisines such as Jambalaya, Gumbo, and Etouffee. There were once four locations throughout Chicago and the suburbs, but the iconic restaurant in the Loop was the last one to remain.

Read full story
2 comments
Brookfield, IL

Head to Brookfield Zoo to relive the past when mighty ice giants walked the earth

Take the kids to Brookfield Zoo this spring break to see the ancient Ice Age giants, and learn how climate change and other factors led to their extinction. The smilodon, a saber-toothed cat.Cathy Bazzoni courtesy of CZS-Brookfield Zoo.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago suburbs to get a faster ride to O'Hare Airport with new tollway

Chicago City Council recently approved a deal with the Illinois Tollway to make a "back door to O'Hare" Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council voted unanimously to transfer 202 acres of land for nearly $108 million. The land will be used to build a tollway along the west edge of the O'Hare Airport, hopefully making travel much faster to and from the airport to the suburbs.

Read full story
32 comments
Chicago, IL

Free gas giveaway is back in Chicago this Thursday! But be prepared for long lines

Dr. Willie Wilson is giving away 1$ million worth of gas to Chicagoans this Thursday, March 24th. (CHICAGO) Businessman Dr. Willie Wilson's gas giveaway caused a bit of chaos in Chicago last week. However, Wilson remained determined to make his free gas donation program a success.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago jumps to #5 on this year's Orkin Top Cities Termites List

Spring means termite season, but there are ways you can protect your house from these damaging pests. (Note: this is NOT sponsored content and contains NO affiliate links.) (CHICAGO) Orkin pest lists are not the sort of lists where you want your city to be at the top. But here we are. Recently the folks at Orkin have dubbed Chicago as the number one city for both rats and bed bugs.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago buildings light up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity

The Chicago skyline glows blue and yellow at night to signal support for the war-torn country. (CHICAGO) The view of the iconic Chicago skyline has changed in the past month as buildings across downtown have switched their usual colors to blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Read full story
5 comments

Pablo Escobar once owned 4 hippos: They’ve since multiplied into a 100+ wild herd

Descendants of Escobar’s original hippos have been legally recognized as people by a U.S. Court in Ohio. They once lived in drug lord Pablo Escobar’s private zoo. Now, dubbed the “cocaine hippos,” these 4,000-pound animals roam freely in Columbia along the Magdalena River.

Read full story
44 comments
Chicago, IL

Are we on our way to keeping Daylight Saving Time year round?

The Senate just passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. What would that mean for Chicago?. (CHICAGO) There's not much daylight to be had in the dark months of winter in Chicagoland. Situated close to the border between the Central and Eastern time zones, the sun sets in Chicago as early as 4:19 PM in December.

Read full story
10 comments
Illinois State

Chicago-Rockford Intl. Airport expansion threatens ancient and rare Illinois prairie

Bell Bowl Prairie is home to diverse plants and wildlife, including the endangered rusty patched bumblebee. Rusty-Patched BumblebeeMidwest Region from United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Gas in Chicago: Use these 3 apps to find the cheapest gas near you

The average price of gas in Illinois has hit $4.56 per gallon, and it's sure to keep rising. (CHICAGO) Gas prices have climbed to $4.56 per gallon on average in Illinois, according to data from AAA. And it's even higher in the Chicago area, with Cook County average prices coming in at $4.73 per gallon as of March 14th. This is higher than the country's national average, currently at $4.32.

Read full story
8 comments

Nostalgia for the mall food court trends on Twitter as users remember their favorites

What was your favorite mall treat in your youth? Orange Julius? Hot Dog on a Stick? Or something else?. Twitter user Danny Deraney recently asked this question to the Twitterverse, "You walk into the mall food court of your youth. What is the first place you are hitting up?"

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Celebrate math and pies on Pi Day (3-14) with these Chicago restaurant deals

Pi Day is celebrated around the world on March 14th (3-14). Find out what deals and specials you can score in Chicago this Monday. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol mathematicians use to represent the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. This number is always the same, no matter the size of the circle. It works out to be approximately 3.14159.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day this weekend with green beer, a green river, and parades

Here is your guide to Chicago St. Patrick's Day festivities beginning this weekend. (Chicago) St. Patrick's Day celebrations are back in full force this year after two years of scaled-back activities. With the holiday actually occurring this Thursday, March 17th, Chicago is planning its big celebrations for this weekend.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Daylight saving time: How to prepare your body for it and could it become permanent in Illinois?

This Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2 AM, we move the clocks forward one hour. (CHICAGO) It's once again time to spring forward. Like it or hate it, daylight saving time (DST) returns this weekend in Illinois. DST starts every year on the second Sunday in March and will return to standard time on the first Sunday in November.

Read full story
23 comments
Elgin, IL

Historic mid-century home in Elgin could be yours for free

The catch is, you have to arrange to have it relocated before it's scheduled to be demolished. Time is running out and it won't be cheap. (CHICAGO) A recent Instagram post by Cheap Old Homes has generated over 74,000 likes for a 2,280 square foot mid-century modern home located in Kane County. The house was built in 1967 by local architect John Schmidtke as his personal home.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Happy 185th Birthday Chicago! Here are 7 ideas for celebrating an iconic American city

185 years ago today, Chicago was incorporated as a city. How do you want to celebrate?. (CHICAGO) The city can trace its roots back to the 1780s when Jean-Baptist-Point Du Sable first settled in the area. However, on March 4th, 1837, Chicago was officially incorporated as a city, and it's the day we celebrate Chicago's birthday.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Jurassic Oceans exhibit heads to The Field Museum for a limited time

“Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep,” is an immersive exhibit opening Friday at Chicago's Field Museum, and running until September 5th. (CHICAGO) Starting this Friday, if you're looking for something to do as you wait for the weather to warm up in Chicagoland, you can head over to The Field Museum and immerse yourself in a special new exhibit. Jurassic Oceans showcases the underwater giants that lived on our planet over 200 million years ago.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy