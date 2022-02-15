Amazon's Prime membership rate raises to $139 per year this Friday

If you've been on the fence about buying a membership, now is the time to lock in the lower rate

Amazon announced in a press release at the beginning of the month it was raising its annual Prime membership from $119 to $139. The price change goes into effect on Friday, February 18.

The last time Amazon hiked its prices was in 2018 when the annual membership went from $99 to the current rate of $119. Longtime Amazon customers will remember when the service first launched in 2005, customers could get free 2-day shipping for their orders for a mere $79 annually.

What are the details?

Amazon Prime yearly membership will be $139. Monthly members will see an increase of $13 per month to $15.

If you're purchasing a new account, the higher rate will take effect on Feb. 18th. But for existing members, you have until Mar. 25th before the new price.

The yearly price works out to be a better deal, as the monthly price of $15 ends up costing you $180 for 12 months.

How to take advantage of the lower price

If you're a monthly subscriber, you can switch to a yearly account before Feb. 18, locking in the $119 price for a year. For new accounts, you will need to purchase before the 18th to get the $119 annual rate.

