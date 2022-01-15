Get back at your ex this Valentine's Day by naming a cockroach at Brookfield Zoo

Most people think of candy hearts and flowers when they think of Valentine's Day, but for those who have been spurned in love, cockroaches may be the answer.

(CHICAGO) Brookfield Zoo has some creative ways of raising money. This Valentine's Day, the folks at the zoo suggest you get back at your lousy ex with a chance to name a cockroach in honor of that "un-special" person in your life.

Photo courtesy of Brookfield Zoo

For a $15 donation, you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach (located inside the Hamill Family Play Zoo) after an ex or anyone else that you think it would be fitting to have a cockroach bear their name.

What do you get?

You will receive a Certificate of Naming, which you can fill out and share or keep for yourself to hang on your wall for remembrance or perhaps to throw darts at. It is, of course, your choice.

Also, the name will go up on a Cockroach Naming Board inside the building right next to the cockroach habitat. Although the Hamill Family Play Zoo building is closed this February, the zoo will post the pics on social media.

Donations need to be in by February 7th to make it to the naming board.

Where does the money go?

Donations support the Chicago Zoological Society’s Annual Fund. The fund is an important source of funding for the zoo to be used where it is needed the most.

Adopt an animal

For a more traditional Valentine's gift for someone you like, the zoo offers animal adoptions of creatures that some may find cuter than a hissing cockroach.

You can check out the website for some of the featured animals. It includes favorites such as Raisin the two-toed sloth, Bunny the reindeer, or Pistachio the sea turtle.

A $35 donation goes towards the care of your chosen animal for a year. You also receive a photograph, certificate, species fact sheet, decal, and an invitation to the 2022 Animal Adoption summer event (ticket required.)

For $55 to $65, the following animals have a plush package option:

Parakeets

Binturong

Amur leopard (Sasha)

Snow leopard (Malaya)

Explore the zoo this winter

It may be cold out, but the zoo is open all year. Located about 20 minutes from Chicago, Brookfield Zoo is a great place to get out and enjoy nature.

