Chicago, IL

As temperatures plunge in Illinois, residents face expensive heating bills

Jennifer Geer

January's natural gas prices in Chicagoland are the highest in a decade

(CHICAGO) If you've opened your gas bill recently and experienced a nasty surprise, you aren't alone. Representatives from the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) explain that cold weather and rising natural gas prices are causing Chicago area heating bills to go up.

CUB is a nonprofit utility watchdog group created by the Illinois Legislature to help residents save money on energy bills by fighting rate hikes and advocating for consumers.

"This is the eleventh straight month of high prices, and that's a hardship for a lot of people," CUB Executive Director David Kolata said in a press release. "We hope the prices come down in months to come, but in the meantime, CUB urges Illinois consumers to stay safe and warm by following smart energy efficiency practices, and to call their utility if they're having trouble affording their bills."

January natural gas prices are the highest since winter of 2008-2009

This is a rough month for consumers paying heating bills in the Chicago region. Prices for North Shore Gas are up 41% since last January, while Peoples Gas is up 92%, and Nicor Gas is up 110%. In other parts of the state, prices are up as much as 206%

Why are prices higher this winter?

It's a combination of factors, representatives from CUB explain. One reason is climate change. Record cold temps caused damage to pipelines and gas wellheads last winter, which resulted in higher prices. Chicago set a record for the coldest February 14 in 2021, with a high of 4 degrees at O'Hare Airport.

Another reason is "overly aggressive utility spending." While it is illegal for gas utility companies to profit from supply, they are allowed to profit off of delivery charges. According to CUB in 2021, Nicor received a $240 million gas delivery increase (the highest increase in Illinois history.)

What to do if your gas bill is high?

Head over to CUBHelpCenter.com where you can get efficiency and safety tips, an explanation as to why bills are high now, information on your rights against disconnection, and tips on where to find energy assistance.

CUB also recommends residents call their legislators to tell them concerns about high heating bills.

What temperature should you set your thermostat?

CUB recommends heating your home to 68 degrees in winter but dropping it down from 7 to 10 degrees overnight or when you leave the house.

This can save you up to 10% on your heating bill according to the U.S. Department of Energy. However, don't lower your thermostat below 55 degrees or you could end up with frozen pipes.

