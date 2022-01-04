Plainfield Pride holds fundraiser for new youth center at Freedom Brothers Pizzeria this Thursday

Dine-in or get carryout at Plainfield's brick oven pizzeria, Freedom Brothers, on Thursday night, and 15% of your total will go to the Plainfield Pride fundraiser for its new youth center

(CHICAGO) Plainfield Pride is holding a fundraiser this Thursday, January 6, 2022. Be sure to mention or show the flyer as seen below, when you dine in or get carryout at Freedom Brothers Pizza in Plainfield on Thursday, and 15% of your total will be donated to Plainfield Pride.

Photo courtesy of Plainfield Pride

About Plainfield Pride

Plainfield Pride is a local organization in the southwest Chicago suburb with the mission to support the local LGBTQIA+ community. According to its website, the group, "will lead the way in the community for all people–regardless of orientation, gender, sex, race, religion, or ability—working to share common values, visions, and goals."

Drop-in center for LGBTQIA+ youth

The nonprofit has been raising money to open a youth center which will be a drop-in center located at the Plainfield Congregational Church UCC with the collaboration of Youth Outlook. In December, Plainfield Pride raised money for the center by collaborating with local business leaders to create a bag full of coupons and goodies they sold for $25 each to the community.

The purpose of the youth center is to provide a space where LGBTQIA+ youth aged 12 to 20 years can safely gather. Jes McIlvain, executive director of Plainfield Pride said previously in an email, "The drop-in center will provide a safe space where the youth will be affirmed, supported, and celebrated."

About Freedom Brothers Pizzeria and Alehouse in Plainfield

Freedom Brothers Pizza in Plainfield is a popular, family-friendly restaurant with a rock-n-roll theme. They offer a variety of brick oven pizzas, 24 craft beers on tap, and assorted appetizers.

Some of the unique options for wood-fired pizza include the Taco Burrito Palace (taco meat, pico de gallo, and cilantro garnish), FOO (BBQ pulled pork, smoked mozzarella, and jalapeño bacon), and AC/DC (a southwestern concoction with corn, jalapenos, bacon, smoked chicken, and a chipotle ranch drizzle.) They also offer the traditional margherita pizza with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil, which they have named the Petty.

All orders, whether carryout or dine-in are eligible for the 15% donation this Thursday, January 6. Just be sure to mention the fundraiser, or show the flyer, when you place your order.

