Chicago, IL

Americans drank more during the pandemic: Is it time for Dry January?

Jennifer Geer

(CHICAGO) Dry January, when people stop drinking for a month after the holiday excess, is growing increasingly popular

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWR1y_0dZ60Xoq00
Michael Discenza/Unsplash

Health experts say more people have been seeking treatment for alcohol use disorder during the pandemic.

According to a press release from Gateway Foundation, a national drug and alcohol treatment center with 16 locations throughout Illinois including Chicago and the suburbs, its specialists have seen an uptick in patients seeking help for alcohol use disorder.

Marc Turner, President of the Community Services Division at Gateway Foundation and manager of the Illinois and California Community Division, says Dry January may be a difficult challenge for some this year.

"People who routinely drink alcohol to manage their emotions have 'turned up the drinking dial' because of pandemic chaos," Turner said in a press release. "Dry January 2022 may be the hardest ever on people because of stress and trauma stemming from this ongoing pandemic."

Turner adds that despite the media attention of opioid addictions, "alcohol remains the most abused substance."

What is Dry January?

Dry January is a term that was coined in 2013. It's a month of abstinence from partaking alcohol after many may have overused the substance during the holiday season. Its goal is to kick off your year in a healthy manner by benefiting from the effects of stopping alcohol use.

Though there isn't a ton of research on the benefits of Dry January, one study from 2016 did show some positive effects. People participating in Dry January drank less and got drunk less after the month was up.

Going cold turkey may not be the right thing for everyone

Turner cautions people who have been drinking excessively to be careful if attempting Dry January, "People addicted to alcohol must be careful when going 'cold turkey.' If you suffer from alcohol use disorder, the sudden absence of alcohol can cause severe withdrawal and be harmful to your health."

Turner suggests that participating in a Dry January can be useful in discovering what works and what doesn't. And if you find yourself struggling, you may want to consider seeking help from professionals.

Turner also advises being kind to yourself when attempting the month-long abstinence plan, "Don't punish yourself for not sticking to your Dry January plan. If you take notice of what's working and what isn't -- and why -- then that is an excellent opportunity to seek help for what might not be working for you. If you commit to quitting and cannot, we can help you with that."

The Gateway Foundation has multiple locations throughout northern Illinois, including Chicago, Downers Grove, Lake Villa, Aurora, Joliet, Skokie, and Gurnee. See here for a complete list of Illinois locations. For the complete news release, go here.

Want NewsBreak stories delivered directly to your phone? Download the NewsBreak App here. (Full disclosure: I do get a small commission if you click my referral links.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dry January# Alcohol# Lifestyle# Society# Chicago

Comments / 4

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area.

Chicago, IL
7011 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Plainfield, IL

Plainfield Pride holds fundraiser for new youth center at Freedom Brothers Pizzeria this Thursday

Dine-in or get carryout at Plainfield's brick oven pizzeria, Freedom Brothers, on Thursday night, and 15% of your total will go to the Plainfield Pride fundraiser for its new youth center.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

On New Years Day, Chicago braces for first winter snowstorm of 2022

Here's the timeline of what's headed for Chicago over the next 24 hours. (CHICAGO) Saturday, January 1, 2022. This winter has not been a snowy one for the Chicago region. But that is all going to change today when some areas could get up to nine inches of snowfall.

Read full story
8 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago is planning its 'largest fireworks display' ever this New Year's Eve

However, some critics question if this is the best year for such an event. At midnight on December 31st, Chicago is going to put on the ultimate fireworks show. It will be a 1.5-mile long extravaganza that extends from Wolf Point on the Chicago River to the lake.

Read full story
57 comments
Illinois State

New common-sense Illinois law goes into effect in January legalizing kids' lemonade stands

Several years ago, officials in Kankakee, a small town near Chicago, stopped a child from selling lemonade because she didn't have a permit. Hayli Martenez was 11 years old the day officials shut down her lemonade stand where she had been selling cups of lemonade for 50 cents each. They cited a lack of water and sewer service to her home, although she had made the lemonade using bottled water bought from the store.

Read full story
28 comments
Illinois State

Legislators have been busy in Springfield: Hundreds of new Illinois laws take effect in January

Also coming to Chicago, vaccine requirements for indoor venues to start in 2022. Due to government shutdowns during the pandemic, only three new laws took effect in Illinois in 2021. State legislators had a lot to make up for this year.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

A white Christmas is only in your dreams as Chicago is set to break a no-snow record

We would need a Christmas miracle for a snowy December 25th. Although the Chicago area may have had a few flurries here or there, as of Wednesday, December 22, Chicago has seen 281 days without measurable snow.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Viral TikTok warning has Chicago-area schools on alert Friday

A nationwide challenge on the social media app has parents and schools worried, but police say the warnings are not credible. The latest viral TikTok trend is a worrying one. Although authorities say there are no specific threats to schools, some districts have decided to increase police presence on Friday, December 17.

Read full story
29 comments
Kansas State

People in the Chicago area are smelling smoke from Kansas wildfires over 600 miles away

High winds brought smoky smells across the Chicago area Thursday morning. Many people across the Chicago area were surprised when they woke up this morning and smelled smoke in the air. Some took to social media to find out where the smoke was coming from.

Read full story
12 comments
Will County, IL

Powerful and unseasonal storm system hits the Chicago region Friday night, prompting tornado warning in the suburbs

The Chicago area saw heavy downpours and winds over 60 mph in some places. The Chicago region was battered by a line of severe storms overnight on Friday, December 10. Unlike the usual snow event the area would expect in December, these storms brought more spring-like severe weather.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

New study proves Chicago traffic is just as bad as you thought

Chicago drivers spend over four days per year on the road. Lake Shore Drive in ChicagoJonathan J. Castellon/Unsplash. It should come as no surprise to anyone driving around the Chicago area that the city is badly congested. Although New York City beat Chicago overall for "Most congested urban area in the U.S.", Chicago took the top in overall hours spent on the road.

Read full story
8 comments
Chicago, IL

Monthly payments to Chicago's needy residents: What are the details of the guaranteed income program?

Who qualifies for the direct cash payments, and how successful are basic guaranteed income programs?. Chicago and Los Angeles have recently approved a basic universal income program. The program will provide monthly guaranteed income to qualifying residents for one year.

Read full story
38 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Washington Park Christmas tree burned, cold temps, large crowds of teens head to the Loop & more

CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Monday, December 6. After a relatively warm start to December, today is much colder with the Chicago area currently under a wind advisory. Temperatures started in the 30s this morning but will drop down into the teens and twenties by the end of the day.

Read full story
21 comments
Chicago, IL

There are still a few open nights for the Chicago Botanic Garden's popular Lightscape show

December 1 to 30 is completely sold out of this stunning display. But you can still nab tickets for December 31st to Jan 2nd. (CHICAGO) Don't delay if you want tickets to the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lightscape holiday show. As of Sunday, December 5th, three nights were still available. But check the website, as this is subject to change.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Masks here to stay, warm December temps, a rotating Christmas tree sticks out a roof & more

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Friday, December 3rd. Let's take a look at what's happening in the news today. First off, Gov. Pritzker says due to the Omicron variant and rising numbers, he has no plans to lift the state-wide mask mandate. Also, Chicago has been experiencing some unseasonably warm weather and a suburban Chicago homeowner has a creative idea for his outdoor Christmas decorations.

Read full story
4 comments
Plainfield, IL

Nab coupons from popular Plainfield businesses when you donate to Plainfield Pride this December

Save money with your holiday shopping (and help a worthy cause while you're at it) by getting a canvas bag full of coupons when you donate $25 or more to Plainfield Pride. A $25 donation to Plainfield Pride will net you coupons worth quite a bit more from some of the most popular retail shops and restaurants in Plainfield.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Man finds a needle hidden in a gas pump, Chicago's overnight parking ban returns, Omicron & more

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Wednesday, December 1st. In the news today, a needle device was found in the gas pump nozzle at a Chicago Ridge gas station, the overnight parking ban is on from tonight until April 1, 2022, and Chicago's top doc warns the Omicron variant will likely show up in the city, "very shortly."

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Have the ultimate Christmas experience in the actual Chicago-area 'Home Alone' house

For one night only, and a mere $25, Airbnb is offering up an overnight stay in the Home Alone house in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka. If spending the night in the sprawling, iconic Home Alone home sounds like a dream come true for you, get ready as the booking opens on December 7th at 1 PM CT. The entire night's stay in the home is only $25.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

You may have trouble finding a live tree this year due to a Christmas tree shortage

Like so many other items in 2021, real trees are in short supply in the Chicago area. The shortage of live Christmas isn't a new problem but has been going on for nearly ten years. It all began with severe droughts that occurred in the U.S. in 2011 and 2012.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Head to Smashburger for a new Mexican-inspired creation dreamed up by Chef Rick Bayless

When you stop in for your Chorizo Cheeseburger, you can do a good deed and donate to the Frontera Farmer Foundation. Your donation will be matched by Smashburger. Smashburger's Chorizo Cheeseburger by Chef Rick Bayless(Photo courtesy of Smashburger)

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy