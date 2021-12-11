Powerful and unseasonal storm system hits the Chicago region Friday night, prompting tornado warning in the suburbs

The Chicago area saw heavy downpours and winds over 60 mph in some places

The Chicago region was battered by a line of severe storms overnight on Friday, December 10. Unlike the usual snow event the area would expect in December, these storms brought more spring-like severe weather.

Tornado warning Friday night

A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service (NOAA) in Will County around 10 PM but was canceled shortly after.

The worse of the storms seemed to hit south of I-80, and no tornados were confirmed in the greater Chicago area.

High winds for Saturday

NOAA still has the Chicago area under a wind advisory for Saturday, December 11 until 3 PM. Wind gusts may reach 50 mph. NOAA warns, "These winds will be capable of downing tree limbs and moving outdoor decorations and furniture."

Temperatures remained unseasonably high through the night, but don't expect that to last. According to the NOAA, temperatures will begin dropping around 8 AM to reach more seasonable levels in the 30s.

Tornado confirmed near St. Louis

A tornado struck an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, which is about 25 miles east of St. Louis. Police in Edwardsville have confirmed fatalities, but it is not known how many people have died or how many were in the warehouse at the time.

Gov. Pritzker said on Twitter, "My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources."

