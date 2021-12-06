Chicago daily roundup: Washington Park Christmas tree burned, cold temps, large crowds of teens head to the Loop & more

CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Monday, December 6

After a relatively warm start to December, today is much colder with the Chicago area currently under a wind advisory. Temperatures started in the 30s this morning but will drop down into the teens and twenties by the end of the day.

It was a chaotic weekend in the Loop with police officers sustaining injuries on Saturday night. Let's take a look at the latest news in Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago reports city officials are on alert after it a violent weekend in the city. Large crowds of teenagers descended upon the Loop Saturday night, and two police officers were injured during a fight near Millenium Park.

According to ABC7, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Sunday that parents need to take responsibility for their children.

A Christmas tree that was put up in Washington Park by the non-profit organization, "My Block, My Hood, My City" was burned overnight for the second year in a row.

The organization said in a statement,

"It’s unfortunate that an event that was supposed to bring the community together resulted in the burning of a beautiful tree. While it is a setback it’s not going to stop us from beautifying the community through the holiday season. I want to thank our volunteers for coming out. We were still able to decorate over 200 homes along King Drive."

96.7 The Eagle has provided a list of pop-up bars around Chicago that really get into the Christmas spirit. On the list, you will find various holiday themes from Elf, to Hanukkah, to snowmen.

And finally, the iconic, always snarky, Ed Debevic's is reviewed here by a Chicago Tribune reporter, with input from an 8-year-old.

'There’s a restaurant where the waiters are mean to you?' She thinks it over, then queries: 'If they are mean to me, can I dump a milkshake on their head?'

Ed Debevic’s is located at 159 E. Ohio Street.

