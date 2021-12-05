Chicago, IL

There are still a few open nights for the Chicago Botanic Garden's popular Lightscape show

Jennifer Geer

December 1 to 30 is completely sold out of this stunning display. But you can still nab tickets for December 31st to Jan 2nd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnNgL_0dEe1Bf500
Photo courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

(CHICAGO) Don't delay if you want tickets to the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lightscape holiday show. As of Sunday, December 5th, three nights were still available. But check the website, as this is subject to change

The popular show sells out every year, and 2021 is no different. According to the website, the entire month of December, with the exception of New Year's Eve, is sold out. And two other nights remain at the time of this writing. Saturday, January 1st, and Sunday, January 2nd.

The Chicago Botanic Garden is located at 1000 Lake Cook Road in the suburb of Glencoe and includes a 385-acre living plant museum within the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSUzY_0dEe1Bf500
Photo courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYVbd_0dEe1Bf500
Photo courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUyg4_0dEe1Bf500
Photo courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

What makes Lightscape so special?

The display features thousands of twinkling lights as you stroll along a 1.25 mile illuminated trail set to music.

“Lightscape has been so popular because it’s a festive opportunity to celebrate the season with friends and family while being amazed by exciting new installations that have never been seen before,” said Harriet Resnick, the Garden’s vice president of visitor experience and business development said in a press release.

What's new this year?

Although there are some returning favorites, over 80% of the trail features new displays from Chicago-based and international artists.

Some of the new features include:

  • Kinetic Hues, featuring 12 pillars of light where guests can immerse themselves in constantly changing shadows.
  • Floraison, a canopy of red poppies appearing to gently float in the sky above.
  • McGinley Laser Show, a display of both light and water where laser beams reflect on the surface of the water and rise upwards into the sky.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zeRY_0dEe1Bf500
Photo courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VL9Ll_0dEe1Bf500
Photo courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7HkO_0dEe1Bf500
Photo courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

What are the returning favorites?

Returning guests will enjoy seeing some old favorites such as the Singing Trees and the Winter Cathedral. According to a press release, the Fire Garden and Heritage Tree have been reimagined this year.

The details

You must buy advance tickets which are timed 15 minutes apart to avoid heavy crowds. But you can stay as long as you like. The event is open until 11 PM.

New this year is the Flex Ticket which allows you to pick your date and enter whenever you want between 4:30 PM and 9:15 PM. Note: the only open dates for Flex Tickets currently are the open dates listed above. Check the website as this could change at any time.

