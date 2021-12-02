Have the ultimate Christmas experience in the actual Chicago-area 'Home Alone' house

For one night only, and a mere $25, Airbnb is offering up an overnight stay in the Home Alone house in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka

If spending the night in the sprawling, iconic Home Alone home sounds like a dream come true for you, get ready as the booking opens on December 7th at 1 PM CT. The entire night's stay in the home is only $25.

The house will be decorated for Christmas, and it will be a "cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree," according to the Airbnb listing.

What's the catch, you may ask? The house is available for one night only. On December 12, a limit of four guests will have the lucky opportunity to relive some nostalgia movie moments from the Christmas classic.

Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+

If this sounds like a promotion to you, you would be right. The Home Alone franchise has been rebooted as Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+ and offering up the house for a one-night stay is part of promotions for the new film.

The listing on Airbnb, in the words of the "host" Buzz McCalister", "Kevin's" (actor Macaulay Culkin) oldest brother, gives the following details,

"This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?"

How to book the house

You will have one chance to book the stay on Airbnb. Submit your request starting on December 7, at 1 PM CST.

Airbnb wants guests to know this is not a contest and guests are responsible for their own travel.

What to expect?

As stated on Airbnb, a member of Buzz's "security team" will show you around, arrange your meals and give you a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take home.

What's on the dinner menu?

According to the listing by Buzz, "you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese."

Was the movie really filmed in the house?

Unlike a lot of Hollywood movies, many scenes from the movie were actually filmed in the house and not a sound stage. Guests may recognize the kitchen, main staircase, attic, and first-floor landing from movie scenes.

However, don't expect to find the treehouse in the backyard. It was built for the movie and demolished when filming ended.

