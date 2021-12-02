Chicago daily roundup: Man finds a needle hidden in a gas pump, Chicago's overnight parking ban returns, Omicron & more

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Wednesday, December 1st

In the news today, a needle device was found in the gas pump nozzle at a Chicago Ridge gas station, the overnight parking ban is on from tonight until April 1, 2022, and Chicago's top doc warns the Omicron variant will likely show up in the city, "very shortly."

In other news, Bridgeport's Ramova Theater is under renovation as a performing arts facility at the heart of a neighborhood transformation.

Police are warning residents that a man in the Chicago Ridge suburbs found a needle device hidden on the nozzle of his gas pump on Tuesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Chicago Ridge Police Department, "The victim went to squeeze the trigger on the gasoline nozzle and felt a poke on his finger."

The needle was held to the nozzle by an "adhesive substance," and the man also saw white powder behind the needle. NBC5 Chicago reports the man was evaluated at a nearby hospital and was found to have no exposure symptoms.

Winter is here, even if the snow is not. Chicago's overnight parking ban is back on until spring.

If your car is parked from 3 AM to 7 AM on one of the 107 miles of main streets included in the ban, snowy or not, you risk getting your car towed. Watch for the permanent warning signs along streets to avoid a tow.

Chicago has been struggling with Covid cases, even before the new Omicron variant was announced.

Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said during a Tuesday livestream, “I would be very surprised if there is not already some Omicron here, and I would expect that we would see some cases likely detected in the days or weeks to come."

Also, in the livestream, Arwady emphasized the importance of vaccines, "Vaccinating is, by far, the most important thing," she said. "Boosters also important … .”

Ramova Theater Marquee and Signs (artistmac/CC BY-SA 2.0/flickr.com)

And finally, the Ramova Theater is being transformed from an abandoned movie theater to a performing arts center. Longtime residents of Bridgeport have fond memories of the former movie house, which they haven't seen open for over 35 years.

Tyler Nevius, owner of One Revival Chicago, the main co-developer of the Ramova Theater and surrounding properties told Block Club Chicago people often stop in to tell their stories of the old theater, "There is real affection here."

Want NewsBreak stories delivered directly to your phone? Download the NewsBreak App here. (Full disclosure: I do get a small commission if you click my referral links.)