Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Man finds a needle hidden in a gas pump, Chicago's overnight parking ban returns, Omicron & more

Jennifer Geer

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Wednesday, December 1st

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2judtz_0dBAgJnE00
Erik Mclean/Unsplash

In the news today, a needle device was found in the gas pump nozzle at a Chicago Ridge gas station, the overnight parking ban is on from tonight until April 1, 2022, and Chicago's top doc warns the Omicron variant will likely show up in the city, "very shortly."

In other news, Bridgeport's Ramova Theater is under renovation as a performing arts facility at the heart of a neighborhood transformation.

Needle device hidden in Chicago Ridge gas pump, police warn

Police are warning residents that a man in the Chicago Ridge suburbs found a needle device hidden on the nozzle of his gas pump on Tuesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Chicago Ridge Police Department, "The victim went to squeeze the trigger on the gasoline nozzle and felt a poke on his finger."

The needle was held to the nozzle by an "adhesive substance," and the man also saw white powder behind the needle. NBC5 Chicago reports the man was evaluated at a nearby hospital and was found to have no exposure symptoms.

Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect Wednesday — even without snow on the ground

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XuNcM_0dBAgJnE00
Mark Pecar/Unsplash

Winter is here, even if the snow is not. Chicago's overnight parking ban is back on until spring.

If your car is parked from 3 AM to 7 AM on one of the 107 miles of main streets included in the ban, snowy or not, you risk getting your car towed. Watch for the permanent warning signs along streets to avoid a tow.

Omicron likely to be found in Chicago ‘very shortly,’ but more information on COVID-19 variant needed, top doc says

Chicago has been struggling with Covid cases, even before the new Omicron variant was announced.

Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said during a Tuesday livestream, “I would be very surprised if there is not already some Omicron here, and I would expect that we would see some cases likely detected in the days or weeks to come."

Also, in the livestream, Arwady emphasized the importance of vaccines, "Vaccinating is, by far, the most important thing," she said. "Boosters also important … .”

Bridgeport’s Ramova Theater is on its way back, in the midst of costly a renovation. It may once again be the center of a Chicago neighborhood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txeyA_0dBAgJnE00
Ramova Theater Marquee and Signs(artistmac/CC BY-SA 2.0/flickr.com)

And finally, the Ramova Theater is being transformed from an abandoned movie theater to a performing arts center. Longtime residents of Bridgeport have fond memories of the former movie house, which they haven't seen open for over 35 years.

Tyler Nevius, owner of One Revival Chicago, the main co-developer of the Ramova Theater and surrounding properties told Block Club Chicago people often stop in to tell their stories of the old theater, "There is real affection here."

Want NewsBreak stories delivered directly to your phone? Download the NewsBreak App here. (Full disclosure: I do get a small commission if you click my referral links.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
NewsDaily roundupChicagoLifestyleSafety

Comments / 7

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area.

Chicago, IL
6216 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Washington Park Christmas tree burned, cold temps, large crowds of teens head to the Loop & more

CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Monday, December 6. After a relatively warm start to December, today is much colder with the Chicago area currently under a wind advisory. Temperatures started in the 30s this morning but will drop down into the teens and twenties by the end of the day.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

There are still a few open nights for the Chicago Botanic Garden's popular Lightscape show

December 1 to 30 is completely sold out of this stunning display. But you can still nab tickets for December 31st to Jan 2nd. (CHICAGO) Don't delay if you want tickets to the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lightscape holiday show. As of Sunday, December 5th, three nights were still available. But check the website, as this is subject to change.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Masks here to stay, warm December temps, a rotating Christmas tree sticks out a roof & more

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Friday, December 3rd. Let's take a look at what's happening in the news today. First off, Gov. Pritzker says due to the Omicron variant and rising numbers, he has no plans to lift the state-wide mask mandate. Also, Chicago has been experiencing some unseasonably warm weather and a suburban Chicago homeowner has a creative idea for his outdoor Christmas decorations.

Read full story
4 comments
Plainfield, IL

Nab coupons from popular Plainfield businesses when you donate to Plainfield Pride this December

Save money with your holiday shopping (and help a worthy cause while you're at it) by getting a canvas bag full of coupons when you donate $25 or more to Plainfield Pride. A $25 donation to Plainfield Pride will net you coupons worth quite a bit more from some of the most popular retail shops and restaurants in Plainfield.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Have the ultimate Christmas experience in the actual Chicago-area 'Home Alone' house

For one night only, and a mere $25, Airbnb is offering up an overnight stay in the Home Alone house in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka. If spending the night in the sprawling, iconic Home Alone home sounds like a dream come true for you, get ready as the booking opens on December 7th at 1 PM CT. The entire night's stay in the home is only $25.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

You may have trouble finding a live tree this year due to a Christmas tree shortage

Like so many other items in 2021, real trees are in short supply in the Chicago area. The shortage of live Christmas isn't a new problem but has been going on for nearly ten years. It all began with severe droughts that occurred in the U.S. in 2011 and 2012.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Head to Smashburger for a new Mexican-inspired creation dreamed up by Chef Rick Bayless

When you stop in for your Chorizo Cheeseburger, you can do a good deed and donate to the Frontera Farmer Foundation. Your donation will be matched by Smashburger. Smashburger's Chorizo Cheeseburger by Chef Rick Bayless(Photo courtesy of Smashburger)

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

53-foot shipping container filled with donated holiday gifts for kids has disappeared

Chicago charities reach out for help from the community after the holiday donations for local families go missing. In a real-life Grinch situation, donated gifts meant to go to needy children were taken just weeks before Christmas. A recent report from NBC5 Chicago details the disappearance of a 53-foot shipping container from a parking lot in Englewood. The container was filled with donations from various local groups and collected by the Kidz Korna organization.

Read full story
28 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Jury selection begins for Jussie Smollet's trial, a Sandhill Crane rescue, Omicron, & more news

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup for Monday, November 29. What's happening in Chicago today?. Today is Cyber Monday, the day Americans sit at their desks and search for deals online. Early estimates put total spending to be between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Will a warmer than usual Lake Michigan mean a snowy winter for Chicago?

Heading into winter, the temperature of Lake Michigan's waters are well above average, which influences the weather in Chicago. A recent report from the Chicago Tribune highlighted the effects of climate change on Lake Michigan. This fall, the Chicago area experienced higher than average minimum temperatures.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

Head to the Morton Arboretum this holiday season and immerse yourself in a magical light show

(CHICAGO) After transitioning to a drive-through experience during the pandemic, Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle is back on this year as a walking tour.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Organized burglars hit Wicker Park stores overnight, Black Friday shoppers are out, and more news

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Friday, November 26. Let's take a look at what's happening in the city today. (Dylan LaPierre/Unsplash) It's the day after Thanksgiving, and Chicago shoppers are on the lookout for deals amid supply chain woes. In other news, an organized burglary occurred in Wicker Park and West Town stores overnight, prompting police to increase security to prevent the same thing from happening along the Magnificient Mile.

Read full story
16 comments
Illinois State

Chicago daily roundup: New stimulus checks for Illinois? What's your Covid risk at Thanksgiving, and more news

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup this Wednesday, November 24. Let's look at today's top stories. It's the day before Thanksgiving in Chicago, and Americans everywhere are getting ready to stuff themselves full of turkey and side dishes. Take a break from your Thanksgiving preparations and check out what is happening in Chicago today.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

Try a free cup of this European coffee to warm you up as you shop Christkindlmarket

Chicagoans can sample a taste of Tchibo, one of Europe's biggest coffeehouses, at its holiday booth starting Thursday, November 25. Choose Chicago Photo Courtesy of Ranvestel Photographic.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Thanksgiving is all about the sides: Which side dish is the favorite in your state?

If you live in Illinois, the answer is most likely going to be mashed potatoes, according to a survey by Zippia. (Pro Church Media/Unsplash) (CHICAGO) Turkey may be the main attraction for a traditional meal for many Chicago families. However, there are those among us that would argue, the side dishes are as important, (maybe even more) than the main dish.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Protestors gather to denounce Rittenhouse verdict, Chicago's Christmas Tree is lit, and more

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on an overcast Saturday, November 20. Chicagoans can expect a bit of a warmup today, with highs in the 50s. After the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was announced, protestors gathered in Chicago, but the protests remained nonviolent.

Read full story
112 comments
Chicago, IL

Save some time in the kitchen this Thanksgiving and buy a home-cooked meal instead of making one

If your idea of a fun Thanksgiving does not involve slaving over a hot stove, how about hiring someone to make your meal and deliver it to you?. Preparing an entire Thanksgiving meal for a crowd is stressful. You've got multiple dishes, different cooking times, and the stress of trying to get a turkey to come out at the same time as everything else.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Everything you need to know about viewing the rare Beaver Moon partial eclipse in Chicago early this Friday

It's the longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, and it will be more than 600 years before it happens again. It's technically not a total lunar eclipse, but it very nearly is.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Chocolates, beer, wine, and snacks: Today's Christmas Advent Calendars aren't just for the kids

You can support local Illinois businesses while getting a unique advent calendar for your kids (or yourself) this 2021 holiday season. (Grégoire Hervé-Bazin/Unsplash) Christmas is approaching fast, but there is still time to get a specialty advent calendar by December 1st. You can even find one locally made to support Chicago and Illinois businesses.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy