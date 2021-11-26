Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Organized burglars hit Wicker Park stores overnight, Black Friday shoppers are out, and more news

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Friday, November 26. Let's take a look at what's happening in the city today.

(Dylan LaPierre/Unsplash)

It's the day after Thanksgiving, and Chicago shoppers are on the lookout for deals amid supply chain woes. In other news, an organized burglary occurred in Wicker Park and West Town stores overnight, prompting police to increase security to prevent the same thing from happening along the Magnificient Mile.

Also, the Bears won their Thanksgiving Day game and a restaurant in Little Village donated meals to the homeless Thanksgiving week.

“Organized burglars” raid stores in Wicker Park and West Town overnight (Please don’t call them looters)

A burglary crew targeted North Face, Foot Locker, and an electronics store between 1:30 AM and 3:00 AM. Police reported that coats were taken from North Face, electronics from a cellular store, and clothing from Foot Locker.

Chicago Police increased their presence on the Mag Mile, hoping to prevent similar occurrences.

Chicago shoppers search for Black Friday deals amid supply chain shortages

This year's Black Friday comes at a time when most of the U.S. is suffering from supply chain shortages. Amid the news of product shortages, Americans say they plan to shop for Christmas earlier this year.

"I think it is going to be a messy holiday season," Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail told ABC 7 Chicago. "It will be a bit frustrating for retailers, consumers and the workers. We are going to see long lines. We are going to see messier stores. We are going to see delays as you collect online orders."

Joy of victory all that matters to Matt Nagy

The Bears eked out a 16-14 win against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Here's what coach Matt Nagy, who's had his share of controversy this past week, had to say about it, "There’s a joy in that locker room. They’re going to have a great Thanksgiving today because they earned it, and they fought like hell. They told me they were gonna do it, and they did it. How cool is that?”

Little Village Vegan Restaurant donating food all week to people experiencing homelessness

The Black Vegan on Kedzie Avenue spent Thanksgiving week cooking and delivering homemade meals to homeless shelters and people in need.

Owner Sparkle Le’Star Rucker said "We try to give out home-cooked and -baked food. We want to donate wholesome, full meals in an amount that we hope can be a whole day’s worth of food. But if we receive more requests, we’ll of course deliver more. This is not just a one-time holiday donation; it’s always been our priority to put the community first.”

