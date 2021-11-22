Chicago, IL

Thanksgiving is all about the sides: Which side dish is the favorite in your state?

Jennifer Geer

If you live in Illinois, the answer is most likely going to be mashed potatoes, according to a survey by Zippia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccfoN_0d3yXEQh00
(Pro Church Media/Unsplash)

(CHICAGO) Turkey may be the main attraction for a traditional meal for many Chicago families. However, there are those among us that would argue, the side dishes are as important, (maybe even more) than the main dish.

According to a survey done by Zippia, the favorite Thanksgiving side dish in Illinois is mashed potatoes. Illinois is not alone in its love for mashed potatoes. Eight other states love mashed potatoes the most, making it the most popular side dish in America.

How did Zippia get the results?

Zippia examined Google Trends for their findings:

"Using Google Trends, we determined what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. From there, we determined what side is searched a disproportionately, high amount."

Other fascinating findings by Zippia

  • Potatoes are where it's at. It's not just mashed potatoes that Americans love. Fifteen states chose some type of potato dish as a favorite.
  • Carbohydrates rule the day, with many states choosing potatoes, rolls, or dressing/stuffing.
  • Note: it's called "dressing" in the south, and "stuffing" in the north.
  • Google traffic on Thanksgiving day surges for searches on how to prepare side dishes. According to Zippia, "Traffic for most Thanksgiving sides sky rockets on Thanksgiving day (Turns out, when you’re googling 'how to make mashed potatoes, so is most of America.)"
  • Unsurprisingly, top side dishes in the southern states are traditional southern favorites such as cornbread, biscuits, collard greens, and sweet potato casserole.
  • Only two states, New Mexico and Idaho love the side salad best of all on Thanksgiving day. (Leading this writer to ponder, why do folks in these states need Google's help in making a side salad.)
  • The Midwest not only loves carbohydrates but also green beans. Green beans topped the list in Ohio, Indiana, and Iowa.

Where to find the best mashed potatoes in Chicago?

Mashed potatoes aren't that hard to make yourself. If you need a recipe, here's a basic one for a simple mashed potato.

But if you prefer getting takeout for your Thanksgiving dinner, you can check out Eater Chicago for a list of 25 top Chicago restaurants serving Thanksgiving meals (including mashed potatoes).

However, if you decide on ordering out, be sure to get your orders in right away. If you wait too long, Thanksgiving dishes may no longer be available.

Alternatively, you could try the Shef platform in Chicago, where local cooks deliver homemade meals directly to your door.

As for the side dish trends, the folks at Zippia admit the results may not be true of every family. However, they say, "it should be a good representation on what most of us chow down on at Thanksgiving."

