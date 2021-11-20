Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Protestors gather to denounce Rittenhouse verdict, Chicago's Christmas Tree is lit, and more

Jennifer Geer

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on an overcast Saturday, November 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9CSO_0d2lLi0V00
City of Chicago Christmas TreeCity of Chicago

What's happening in Chicago this weekend?

Chicagoans can expect a bit of a warmup today, with highs in the 50s. After the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was announced, protestors gathered in Chicago, but the protests remained nonviolent.

A group of thieves targeted North Michigan Avenue businesses on Friday evening. In other news, the Illinois Department of Health is urging everyone in the state over the age of 18 to get a booster shot.

And finally, Chicago lit up Millenium Park for Christmas with its annual tree lighting ceremony yesterday evening.

Let's take a look at the details:

Disruptive but nonviolent protesters gather in Loop following Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict

According to the Chicago Tribune article, a couple of dozen people gathered peacefully Friday night to protest the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Earlier Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges.

Jay Becker, a speaker at the event, said of Rittenhouse, "He is part of a whole fascist movement that is gaining ground around the country, and it will not stop until we recognize it and take matters into our own hands nonviolently refusing to accept a racist America."

The crowd met around 6:30 PM and began to disperse at 7:20. There were no demonstrations in Millenium Park, which was packed with spectators for the tree lighting ceremony.

Group of thieves target Michigan Avenue Neiman Marcus

Friday evening, a group of thieves arriving in several cars ran into Neiman Marcus on North Michigan Avenue and left with a "large amount of merchandise before running back to the cars."

Not many more details are known at this time.

Illinois health department urges everyone 18 and older to get a COVID-19 booster; CDC authorizes boosters for all adults nationwide soon after

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) urged all adults in Illinois to get Covid booster shots. Shortly after that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized boosters for all adults nationwide.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a written statement Friday, “Scientific and medical experts have reviewed the data and found booster doses are beneficial. While we need more people who are completely unvaccinated to get their first doses, we cannot risk losing some of the protection the vaccines have already provided due to waning immunity.”

Chicago’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony returns to Millennium Park as in-person event

Chicago's annual tree lighting ceremony in Millenium Park was back on as an in-person event this Friday. The event included a fireworks show and a variety of performances. The tree will be up through January 9, 2022.

