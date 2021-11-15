Chicago Weekend Roundup: Data breach at Costco, self-storage unit burglaries, Thanksgiving precautions, and ShotSpot

(CHICAGO) Today is Monday, November 15. Welcome to the weekend's top stories that you might have missed.

It's a cloudy, snowy Monday in Chicago. Costo area warehouses experienced a data breach, someone is stealing from self-storage units, and how can families gather safely this Thanksgiving?

Finally, Chicago aldermen grilled police officers on Friday regarding the controversial and highly criticized ShotSpotter technology.

Here's your update on the happenings in Chicago this weekend.

Costco announced that it had notified customers earlier this month regarding a data breach from five card-skimming devices found in four of its Chicago warehouses.

Customers had noticed unauthorized charges and had been complaining about them on Reddit and Twitter.

More theft in the city, and this time it's a group of burglars that are targeting self-storage units on West Harrison near the Chicago River and units on East 25th Street near I-55.

Police are looking for four to five men and one woman, and think they may be driving a dark-colored pickup truck.

How can Chicagoans safely celebrate Thanksgiving? Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a news conference on Friday that being fully vaccinated is "a must" to celebrate the holiday safely.

In other Covid news, Illinois has experienced a 29% increase in cases over the past week.

And finally, on the issue of wearing masks, Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease expert at UChicago Medicine said, "I know a lot of people see masks as some sort of barrier. But compared to the restrictions and the closures of restaurants and the occupancy limits and not being able to go to the gym and not being able to go to theater and things like that, masks are a much better trade-off."

It's been called "ineffective" by two separate reports. The gunshot detecting system by ShotSpotter has cost the city $33 million in a three-year contract since 2018. Despite the issues, last December city officials extended the contract until 2023.

The technology is supposed to detect gunshots in an area and alert police. However, the reports have shown the technology is not having the intended effect.

Want NewsBreak stories delivered directly to your phone? Download the NewsBreak App here. (Full disclosure: I do get a small commission if you click my referral links.)