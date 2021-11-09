Chicago, IL

How much of the money from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will head to Illinois?

Jennifer Geer

Congress just passed a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure bill. Here's how it's expected to benefit Illinois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040u6A_0crKI7go00
(Humphrey Muleba/Unsplash)

The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (H.R. 3684) has passed the House and will reach President Biden's desk for a signature sometime next week.

In the end, the bill passed 228-206, with six House Democrats voting against it, while 13 House Republicans voted in favor. One of the Illinois Republicans who voted yes was Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

According to a statement released from the White House, the bill,

"is a critical step towards reaching President Biden’s goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, and is paired with the Build Back Better Framework to realize his full vision to grow our economy, lower consumer costs, create jobs, reduce climate pollution, and ensure more Americans can participate fully and equally in our economy."

Included in the bill are improvements to public transit, infrastructure for electric vehicles, electric school buses, investments in ports and airports, protection against the effects of extreme weather, clean drinking water, cleaning up pollution, and clean energy.

What do we know so far about how Illinois and the city of Chicago will benefit?

Rep. Bobby Rush, (D-Chicago) detailed in a press release some of what Illinois can expect from the bill, including:

  • $9.8 billion for roads and bridges.
  • $1 billion for clean water and drinking water, including lead pipe replacement. A report in September from the Chicago Tribune revealed that Chicago is way behind a plan to replace toxic lead pipes.
  • $230 million for carbon reduction.
  • $100 million to improve access to broadband internet. Currently, 62% of people in Illinois have only one provider of high-speed internet, and 7% have none.

There are other improvements to the state and city of Chicago, but we don't have exact details or amounts yet. These could include:

  • Projects to improve public transit, including the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Pace, and Metra. The CTA has proposed to extend the Red Line to 130th Street, contingent upon funding. Also, Amtrak has a plan to increase passenger routes in and out of Chicago.
  • An increased amount of electric vehicle charging stations, which aligns with Gov. Pritzker's goal of one million all-electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2030.
"Just as important is the fact that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will create good-paying jobs for millions of Americans and will be a strong foundation for continued economic growth as we Build Back Better from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rush in a statement.

