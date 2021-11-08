Vaccination Awareness Day is this Friday in Chicago: Kids can get $100 gift cards for getting vaccinated

This Friday, November 12, Chicago kids are out of school, city workers will get two hours early release, and $100 gift cards will be given out for those getting vaccinated at public health events or clinics

Chicago Public Schools sent a letter to parents last week alerting them that all schools will be closed on Nov 12, for Vaccination Awareness Day, and to give children the opportunity to get vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended pediatric vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years last week.

Chicago schools will already be closed on Thursday, Nov 11 for Veteran's Day, giving them a four-day weekend.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the letter from CPS said, “this is incredible news, as now nearly all Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students are eligible to receive the vaccine — making our schools even safer teaching and learning environments for staff, students and families."

The Chicago Teachers Union said the following in a statement, "We welcome the district acknowledging the urgent need for parents and families to vaccinate their children, and providing time and opportunity to do so."

Paid time off for city workers

Additionally, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced all city employees will get two hours of paid leave on Vaccination Awareness Day this Friday to have the opportunity to get their children vaccinated.

“Pediatric vaccines give parents and guardians the opportunity to ensure the safety of their young ones, which in turn will not only make the spaces in which they interact with others safer, but propel us toward accomplishing our citywide goal of vaccinating as many of our residents as possible.” said Mayor Lightfoot in a press release.

Where can kids get $100 gift cards for getting vaccinated?

According to the mayor's press release, all 5 to 11-year-old children will be eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card ($50 for each dose) when they get vaccinated at a Chicago Department of Health event or clinic.

To find where you can get your child vaccinated, find out more at www.chicago.gov/COVIDvax.

Parents can also sign up here for appointments with the Chicago Department of Health Youth and Family Vaccination Clinics. All sites are open to CPS children and their families, and vaccines are free with no proof of insurance or citizenship required.

