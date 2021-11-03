Chicago, IL

Children in Illinois can start getting Covid vaccines early next week: Here's where to find one for your child

Jennifer Geer

Tuesday evening, the CDC Director endorsed the recommendation for children aged 5 to 11 years to begin receiving the Covid vaccine




US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced Tuesday that she endorsed the recommendation to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11. This means kids can start getting vaccinated against Covid as soon as today, although most facilities won't be ready to start until early next week.

Dr. Walensky said in a statement, "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19. We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”

Where in Chicago and the suburbs can you get an appointment for your child?

The pediatric vaccine program will be handled somewhat differently than the adult. Doctor's offices and pharmacies will offer the vaccine, and state health departments will work with schools to offer school clinics to communities.

Here's a current list, updated as of Wednesday morning, November 3rd.

Pharmacies

The following pharmacies in Illinois have opened up appointments for children online:

Doctor's offices/children's hospitals/vaccine clinics

Itasca Park District Pfizer Vaccination Clinic

When: Friday, November 12 - 1st dose/Friday, December 3rd - 2nd dose.

Where: Itasca Park District, 350 Irving Park Road, Itasca, IL 60143

How to get an appointment: You must register online.

Other ways to find a vaccine

  • Watch for school vaccine clinics in your area. Or contact your local school district to find out if they will be offering a clinic. The state health department is planning on working with Illinois schools to provide vaccination clinics on school grounds.
  • Call your doctor's office. Many pediatricians will begin administering Covid vaccines to children as early as next week. Call your child's pediatrician or family doctor to find out if they have the vaccine available.

If you have questions

Don't hesitate to talk to your child's pediatrician or family doctor if you have any questions or concerns about the Covid vaccine for children.

