Chicago, IL

Dine at the Walnut Room and step back in time to an old-fashioned Chicago Christmas

Jennifer Geer

Macy's Walnut Room is taking reservations now for holiday dining under the Great Tree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvxgm_0ck6yU6G00
Walnut Room at Macy's(Michael Kappel/Flickr.com/CC BY-NC 2.0)

It was still Marshall Fields the first time I ate at the Walnut Room. It was the second Christmas season I had spent in Chicago and the first at my new job.

As a transplant from Kansas, everything in Chicago was exciting to me, and the Walnut Room was no exception. My boss had decided to take our small department out to lunch, and she thought the girl from Kansas should have the experience of the Walnut Room at Christmastime.

Our offices at North Michigan Avenue were close to State Street, so we took a brisk walk in the cold over to the sprawling department store. With the holiday windows on full display and the sparkly decorations, Marshall Fields transformed itself at Christmas to the place to be when you came into the city.

I don't remember what I ate that day at the Walnut Room. But I do remember the Great Tree, the wood-paneled walls, the chandeliers, the excellent service, and the feeling we had stepped back in time to an old-fashioned, big-city fancy restaurant.

Needless to say, the Kansas girl was impressed.

A Chicago tradition

The Walnut Room opened on the 7th floor of Marshall Fields in 1907 and soon became a family Christmas tradition.

And when Macy's took over the Marshall Fields space, they kept the restaurant. And now, families can still enjoy a holiday meal around the Great Tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ooap_0ck6yU6G00
(circulating/Flickr.com/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

What is on the holiday menu?

The menu offers traditional, American fare. You can get a crowd-favorite and long-enduring, Mrs. Herrings 1890 Original Pot Pie. There is even a small version of the pot pie on the children's menu.

If chicken pot pie is not your thing, there are other traditional options like the meatloaf, roasted turkey breast, or spice rub salmon.

And be sure to save room for dessert. Or you can buy a whole pie and take it home. Options to take with you include the Frango Mint Pie, the Frango Mint Cheesecake, and Yule Logs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SRiS_0ck6yU6G00
Macy's Christmas display(Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

What are the details?

  • 7th Floor, Macy's State Street, 111 North State Street
  • Reservations are required for dining.
  • Masks are required at all times, per the website, unless eating or drinking.
  • For now, the restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch from 11 AM to 7 PM, except Sundays when they close at 2 PM. Be sure to check their website as holiday hours may change.

Want NewsBreak stories delivered directly to your phone? Download the NewsBreak App here. (Full disclosure: I do get a small commission if you click my referral links.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 16

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area.

Chicago, IL
5609 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Illinois State

How much of the money from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will head to Illinois?

Congress just passed a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure bill. Here's how it's expected to benefit Illinois. (Humphrey Muleba/Unsplash) The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (H.R. 3684) has passed the House and will reach President Biden's desk for a signature sometime next week.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Vaccination Awareness Day is this Friday in Chicago: Kids can get $100 gift cards for getting vaccinated

This Friday, November 12, Chicago kids are out of school, city workers will get two hours early release, and $100 gift cards will be given out for those getting vaccinated at public health events or clinics.

Read full story
38 comments
Illinois State

Police can stop you in Illinois for having an object dangling from your rearview mirror: State lawmaker aims to end that

State Representative LaShawn Ford has filed a bill to repeal the law, which currently includes all objects including air fresheners, rosary beads, and even masks. In Illinois, it's illegal to have any object dangling from your rearview mirror, and police can pull anyone over in violation of the law. Whether it's a face mask, a high school graduation tassel, or an air freshener, you can be stopped by the police.

Read full story
91 comments
Illinois State

White-tailed deer in Illinois tested positive for Covid antibodies

With hunting season underway, what do hunters need to know?. It's currently deer hunting season in Illinois. What should hunters know about white-tailed deer and Covid?. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) released the results of a study this summer, confirming SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were present in white-tailed 33% of deer sampled in four states: Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes Covid-19.

Read full story
58 comments
Chicago, IL

Experts explain why there might be more coyote sightings around Chicago this winter

Watch out for your pets. Forest Preserve officials from Dupage County warn there is an increased chance of running into coyotes this time of year, as the young are leaving their parents and searching for new territory.

Read full story
34 comments
Illinois State

Children in Illinois can start getting Covid vaccines early next week: Here's where to find one for your child

Tuesday evening, the CDC Director endorsed the recommendation for children aged 5 to 11 years to begin receiving the Covid vaccine. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced Tuesday that she endorsed the recommendation to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11. This means kids can start getting vaccinated against Covid as soon as today, although most facilities won't be ready to start until early next week.

Read full story
25 comments
Chicago, IL

DNA helped police ID one of John Wayne Gacy’s victims over 40 years later

Also known as the ‘Killer Clown’, five of Gacy’s 33 victims are still unidentified. The family of Francis Wayne Alexander finally has closure on his disappearance. By using genetic genealogy, authorities were able to identify his body which had been found 45 years ago in the crawl space of serial killer, John Wayne Gacy’s home.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Police raid Parlor Pizza, El Milagro facing investigations, keep mice out of your home, and more

(CHICAGO) Welcome to today's news roundup on this rainy Thursday, October 28. (Ricky Kharawala/Unsplash) The news for today includes a police raid on three Parlor Pizza locations while Little Village tortilla maker El Milagro is under investigation for possible labor violations.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

The Art Institute of Chicago wants diversity in its volunteer program: What they did to get there caused controversy

The backlash is so severe that the museum has had to increase security. (Dylan LaPierre/Unsplash) “The violent, weaponizing language an overwhelming number of people are using in letters and emails to describe the museum’s evolution has been startling, and if I’m being honest, scary,” said Veronica Stein, the executive director of learning and public engagement for the museum’s Woman’s Board in an interview with The New York Times.

Read full story
34 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Victim of John Wayne Gacy ID'd decades later, Chicago police protest vaccine mandate, and more

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup for Tuesday, October 26. The rain has stopped and the sun is shining. It's time to see what's going on in the news today. Francis Wayne Alexander was identified as a victim of serial killer, John Wayne Gacy, four decades after his death. Chicago police officers plan to protest the vaccine mandate outside police headquarters today. Pritzker announced his plans for vaccinating children in Illinois. And finally, why are so many parents in Chicago Public Schools not opting in for vaccine testing?

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Storms cause power outages, missing United Airlines exec's body found, and Jordan's Air Ships

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Monday, October 25. Read on for highlights of the latest news stories for this soaking wet Monday in Chicagoland. Rainy weather causes flight cancellations and power outages. A United Airlines executive missing for over a year was found dead in a west suburban forest preserve.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

The woolly bears are out, can they really predict the upcoming winter?

The first fall sighting in the southwest suburbs of the fuzzy and fast-moving caterpillar. woolly bear caterpillar, the larva of the isabella tiger moth(photo by author) I know it's fall in northern Illinois when the trees are filled with colorful leaves, the air is crisp, Halloween decorations are everywhere to be seen, and I have a pumpkin spice latte in my hand. And one other thing, fuzzy black and rusty red-banded caterpillars are racing across my path when I'm out for a walk in the morning.

Read full story
22 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Rats in the city, Portillo's stock, Chicago's most haunted hotel, and more

(CHICAGO) It's Thursday, October 21, and welcome to the daily roundup. What's going on around town on this chilly, autumn day?. Orkin names Chicago as the rattiest city...again. Also, fans of Portillo's can now own shares of the beloved Chicagoland fast-food restaurant known for its hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and famous chocolate cake.

Read full story
14 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Lightfoot vows not to defund police, a La Niña winter is coming, a heroic police dog, and more

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Friday, October 22. This October has been unseasonably warm for the area, but temperatures are expected to drop tonight and tomorrow night.

Read full story
8 comments
Chicago, IL

Years later, the search continues for missing mom, Stacy Peterson, but still no sign

On Tuesday, authorities searched the I&M Canal near Lockport for Stacy Peterson, according to her sister, but found nothing. I&M Canal (South of Lockport)(Dan Brownlee/CC BY 3.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

Will there be a pumpkin shortage this season due to an invasive fungus in Illinois fields?

Illinois harvests the bulk of pumpkins in the U.S. But this year, a fungus has destroyed some of the crops. (Nighthawk Shoots/Unsplash) "I'd say we lost 25 to 30% of our crop," said Penny Bliler, co-owner of Indian Knoll Pumpkin Patch told WAND17 TV.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Woman in Chicago films video of an unidentified object floating in the sky

Some suggest it's merely a balloon or a drone, while others refute that. But so far, nobody has been able to definitively identify what is seen in the video. I once thought we were being invaded by something (ghost orbs or aliens, I wasn't sure) on a warm summer night as I sat outside on my patio.

Read full story
11 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Masks here to stay, City Hall vaccine fight with the CPD heats up, Sky win WNBA title, and more

(CHICAGO) Welcome to Monday's daily roundup. The sun is shining, the temps are cool, and the Chicago Sky have won their first WNBA title. (Matteo Jorjoson/Unsplash) The mask mandate continues for Illinois, the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police is still feuding with the mayor over vaccines, and the Logan Square Halloween Parade is back on.

Read full story
17 comments
Illinois State

The top Halloween candy in Illinois goes to Sour Patch Kids

Then comes Kit Kats and Starburst. A report released from Candystore.com revealed the top three candies from each state. Halloween candy is a big business. According to Candystore.com, Americans are expected to spend $3 billion on candy this season. This is up 20% from 2020 during the pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy