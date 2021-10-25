Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: Storms cause power outages, missing United Airlines exec's body found, and Jordan's Air Ships

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup on Monday, October 25. Read on for highlights of the latest news stories for this soaking wet Monday in Chicagoland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbKd7_0cbyXvtc00
(Joshua Hanson/Unsplash)

Rainy weather causes flight cancellations and power outages. A United Airlines executive missing for over a year was found dead in a west suburban forest preserve.

Michael Jordan's 1984 Nike Air Ships sold for a record-breaking $1.5 million at Sotheby's. And a local, family-owned costume shop finds itself facing off against Spirit Halloween.

Here are the top stories for today:

Chicago-area storm impact: 4,300 still without power; 4.31 inches of rain in Oak Lawn; 253 flights canceled; 50-mph winds; 12.5-foot waves

Storms bringing heavy rain and high winds blew into the area yesterday causing thousands of power outages and hundreds of airline flight cancellations.

ComEd reports they have restored power to most Chicago homes this morning, but at the peak of the outages, 9,000 were without power in Chicago, and 18,500 in all of Cook County.

The west and southwestern suburbs had it even worse than in the city, with up to 3 to 4 inches of rain in some places.

Year after going missing, United Airlines exec found dead at Darien forest preserve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vj1Sh_0cbyXvtc00
Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve(Joseph Gage from USA/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

A body found at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Darien was confirmed to be Jacob Cefolia, a United Airlines executive who was reported missing last year.

Contractors working in the area found his body hanging from a tree. DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said there was no evidence of foul play, “On behalf of the Forest Preserve District, I would like to send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. We hope this at least [brings] closure to his family and friends.”

Michael Jordan's 1984 Nike Air Ships sell for record $1.5M at Sotheby's

Michael Jordan is familiar with breaking records, and this time, it's his shoes. His pair of Nike Air Ships worn in his fifth NBA game in his rookie season sold for $1.5 million at an auction.

The signed sneakers were designed by Bruce Kilgore.

Family-Owned Chicago Costume gets support from locals after national Halloween chain puts billboard in front of its store

Chicago Costume has been selling costumes year-round to locals since 1976. But this season, Spirit Halloween stuck up a billboard right in front of Chicago Costume's Portage Park location. And it created some controversy.

Andy Roswell, the Portage Park shop’s self-proclaimed “unofficial floor manager sent out a tweet that has since gone viral.

“It’s literally within eyeshot of our customers the second they walk out the door. It can’t not be planned,” Rowell said. “We’ve always known they are competitors, but there’s never been such a visual representation of their presence in front of our storefront.”

