Chicago daily roundup: Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day, the Chicago marathon, woolly bears, and more

(CHICAGO) Welcome to Monday's daily roundup for October 11. It was a busy weekend in Chicagoland. Let's see what's in the news for today.

The 69th annual Columbus Day Parade will be held this afternoon on State Street, the Chicago Marathon returned for the first time since 2019, and Chicago is struggling with police officer burnout.

In sports, the White Sox avoided elimination in the American League Division Series. And finally, the woolly bear caterpillars are out this fall. What can they tell us about what kind of winter we have in store?

The 69th annual Columbus Day parade starts on State Street at 1 PM from Wacker Drive heading to Van Buren.

A rally to honor Indigenous Peoples' Day and protest against Columbus's controversial legacy will be held at 10 AM in Pottawattomie Park in Rogers Park

The White Sox came from behind on Sunday night to beat the Astros 12-6 and cut the Astros' lead in the series 2 to 1. Game 4 is today at 2:37 PM.

It was a hot and humid day for the return of the marathon. Seifu Tura and Ruth Chepngetich were the winners of the elite titles this year at the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, while Daniel Romanchuk and Tatyana McFadden won the wheelchair competition.

Chicago is facing an officer shortage due to not only officers retiring, but also many are leaving the force for less stressful and smaller departments. Additionally, new recruit turnout has been low.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov recently spoke to a former Chicago police officer about his decision to leave the police force in Chicago. “I was frustrated with the work schedule, and being put in unexpected situations. Also, I think Chicago police officers are underpaid for what they do,” he said.

There is a wild world going on right outside of the city. This article investigates the latest wildlife spottings from around Chicago.

Most notable: a woolly bear caterpillar has been seen in the western suburbs. Folklore says the longer the black bands, the more severe the coming winter. What does this one mean? "It looks middle of the road for prognosticating the winter. I will, half seriously, analyze other woolly bears in coming days."

