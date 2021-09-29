Chicago, IL

Chicago daily roundup: New stadium for the Bears? Man dies of rabies, Biden cancels his Chicago trip, and more

What's happening in Chicago on this sunny Wednesday?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muvkt_0cBns7l900

(CHICAGO) It's another gorgeous, summer-like day on September 29th in the windy city. Hopefully, you can get out there and enjoy the weather while it lasts. As we all know, winter is coming.

To all the coffee lovers, today is National Coffee Day! Be sure to check out where you can score your free cup of java.

In local news, the Obamas broke ground on their (sometimes contentious) Presidential Center in Jackson Park yesterday while President Biden skipped his planned Chicago trip to remain in Washington D.C. to focus on crucial negotiations for his legislative agenda.

In sports news, the Bears have bought the Arlington Park racetrack leaving everyone wondering if their rumored move to the suburbs is about to become reality.

Finally, an Illinois man became the first human to die of rabies since 1954. And Chicago's beloved hotdog joint Portillos is going public.

Read on for today's top stories:

Obama at Presidential Center ceremonial groundbreaking: ‘We can’t wait to see this place come to life’

It's been years in the making, but finally, former President Obama and former first lady, Michelle broke ground on the future site of the presidential center at Jackson Park to the tune of Steve Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.”

President Biden cancels Chicago trip, will stay in Washington to advance legislation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMt1W_0cBns7l900

President Biden had planned to be in Chicago on Wednesday to help with the push to get more Illinois residents vaccinated. But due to difficulties emerging with his legislative agenda, he's staying in Washington to work on negotiations.

Is a Bears move to Arlington Park realistic? Other NFL towns show what has to happen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168HeQ_0cBns7l900

The Bears have confirmed they have signed the purchase agreement for Arlington Park, and the city is humming with talk of moving the Bears out of Soldier Field. But is this merely a negotiating tactic, or could a move to the suburbs actually happen?

The Daily Herald takes a look back at how other NFL teams have managed to move their teams from the city to the suburbs, and the hefty price tag that it could come with.

Spring Grove man dies in first human rabies case in the state since 1954

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9wA6_0cBns7l900

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the Lake County man contracted rabies this August after waking up to a bat on his neck. The man refused rabies treatment and came down with symptoms about a month later.

"Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease," said IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike. "However, there is lifesaving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies.

"If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, immediately seek medical attention and follow the recommendations of health care providers and public health officials."

Portillo’s files for initial public offering as it eyes more locations

And finally, Portillos wants to bring its beloved Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hotdogs, and famous chocolate cake to the rest of America with goals to grow to over 600 restaurants in the next 25 years.

