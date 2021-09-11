Time Out Magazine survey ranks Chicago as the '2nd most beautiful city in the world'

It's about time the world shows Chicago some love.

It's no secret that the city of Chicago has had our fair share of tough times and bad news lately. So it's a welcome treat to find some good news to report about the city.

Second most beautiful city in the world

According to a Time Out Magazine index survey of 27,000 city dwellers across the world, Chicago ranks as the second most beautiful city, losing out the first spot only to Prague.

With 79% of the votes for most beautiful, we even beat out Paris, which came in third. Forget the Eiffel Tower, after all, Chicago has "The Bean".

All jokes aside, Chicago is a city filled with beauty, from the sparkling waters of the lakefront to the incredible architecture to the many gorgeous public parks.

But we've got more than beauty going for us. Chicago was also voted as:

The third friendliest city (everyone knows that Midwesterners are very friendly)

The third most resilient city (a city that can rebuild from the Great Fire of 1871 would have to be resilient)

The second most fun city (we do have a lot of summer festivals)

The second-best city for "community spirit" (it may be from that friendly Midwestern attitude of helping each other out)

City of resilience

It's been a tough year for Chicagoans, but according to Time Out, "Faced with the difficulties of the past year, Chicagoans came together to share food, support out-of-work musicians and protest injustice."

And still, there is more: 82% of voters said Chicago is an, "especially good spot for eating and drinking."

Lark patio, 3441 N Halsted St (Kurman Communications, Inc./Flickr.com)

While Chicago didn't get first place for any of the categories, it shouldn't be a problem for residents. We are accustomed to being called the "second city."

In the main poll, Chicago landed twelfth of the "world's best cities for 2021."

15 best cities in the world

In case you're interested, here are the top 15 cities out of the 37 "Best Cities" according to the poll:

San Francisco Amsterdam Manchester Copenhagen New York Montreal Prague Tel Aviv Porto Tokyo Los Angeles Chicago London Barcelona Melbourne

It's true, the city of Chicago is currently facing some enormous problems. But it's helpful to remember the strengths of this beautiful city by the lake filled with resilient and community-minded people.

