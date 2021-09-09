Say it isn't so: This Chicago staple tortilla has become hard to find in local grocery stores

Chicagoans are having trouble getting their hands on El Milagro tortillas due to a shortage.

I didn't grow up in Chicago and wasn't always familiar with El Milagro tortillas. I was complaining to a friend one day that corn tortillas always fall apart when you fill them with taco meat.

She advised me to always look for the ones at the store with the picture of the lady making tortillas on the front of the package.

I tried them once, and they became my go-to corn tortilla from then on. El Milagro tortillas taste good, hold together with messy fillings, and have a great texture.

They're made locally in two locations in Chicago, and they arrive fresh to the grocery stores.

These are some of the reasons why the shortage of these popular tortillas is causing distress among their loyal fans. I noticed it first at my local suburban Meijer. I couldn't find any packs of tortillas with the picture of the lady making them on the front.

A tortilla shortage

It's not just my local suburban store. Many area supermarkets in Chicagoland are experiencing similar shortages of El Milagro tortillas.

El Milagro has not issued an official statement, but representatives of the company told Univision News, “Our organization is facing some concerns, like other companies during this pandemic. We will continue to produce product as necessary, complying with the quality standards that characterize us."

The shortage has led consumers to overbuy when they find the tortillas in stock, leading to more shortages.

One customer said, "It’s been crazy. I’ve gone to other stores too, and you can’t find certain tortillas because people are buying them like crazy. I guess it’s kind of like that toilet paper craze. Everybody just went crazy."

Can you find them anywhere?

From a quick search online, I saw that the El Milagro brand tortillas were out of stock at most area Target locations and Walmarts. Meijer may have received a shipment of them recently, as their online store shows them in stock at most locations as of the morning of September 9.

You can also buy them online on Amazon. Although, be prepared to pay hiked-up prices. Also, beware when buying from Amazon. Many reviews were positive, but some consumers complained the tortillas they received were not fresh. Some even complained of mold.

Some locals are going straight to the source where they can get them as fresh as possible and waiting in long lines, as shown on social media at the local Chicago locations. The company has been reportedly limiting purchases to 20 packs per person.

