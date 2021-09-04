The Great Depression gave us some interesting recipes: Have you tried water pie?

Jennifer Geer

This pie that went viral on TikTok is made with surprisingly few ingredients is also surprisingly good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RK10s_0bldpNrM00

I'll admit, it's a strange recipe. I became obsessed with watching people on TikTok make and then eat a Great Depression water pie. It is so simple to make that I knew I had to give it a try.

Before I embarked on baking my water pie, one thing seemed clear. The success of the recipe depends on the waiting.

You must wait for it to cool. Then you have to wait longer for it to chill in the refrigerator. TikTokers that ate the pie straight out of the oven found themselves eating gloopy-looking mush in a pie crust. And they didn't look pleased.

But the ones that waited. Well, they had a custardy-looking piece of pie that someone described as "butter-sugar," and another said was like eating a "sugar cookie in a pie."

@tasty

Water pie?!?! Would you make this? #tasty #waterpie #pie

♬ DAYDREAM - Jane's Party

Why is it called water pie?

The main ingredient is water. The women that lived through the Great Depression were amazingly innovative. They knew how to make something out of nothing.

I've tried a Depression-era recipe for a chocolate cake made without eggs or dairy, and it was pretty fantastic. So I had high hopes for this one.

Why are people baking historical recipes today?

We're living in a world filled with uncertainty. Baking provides comfort. The ritual of putting ingredients together and having something tasty and nourishing come out of your work is rewarding.

And traditional recipes, especially from the Great Depression, are simple to make without fancy ingredients that cost a lot.

What is in water pie?

There are several different versions, but they are all similar, and consist of five ingredients in addition to pie crust. I chose one from a cooking blog called Southern Plate.

Original recipes tend to leave out the vanilla extract. It was probably hard to come by in the 1920s. But it's not hard to get now, and it adds critical flavor to your pie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1parU6_0bldpNrM00
(Photo by author)

Ingredients:

  • 9" deep pie crust, unbaked (homemade or store-bought)
  • 1-1/2 cups of water
  • 4 tablespoons flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 5 tablespoons butter (cut into 5 pieces)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35g5yL_0bldpNrM00
(Photo by author)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Put your unbaked pie pastry into a pie dish.
  3. Mix flour and sugar in a small bowl.
  4. Pour the water into the pie crust. (This will seem weird. Just do it.)
  5. Sprinkle the flour and sugar mixture over the water in the pie crust. Don't mix, just sprinkle.
  6. Drizzle the vanilla over the water in the pie crust. Again, don't mix.
  7. Place the 5 pats of butter on top.
  8. Bake at 400 for 30 minutes. Reduce temp to 375, and bake another 30 minutes. (You will want to cover the sides of the crust with foil to prevent burning.)
  9. Carefully remove it from the oven. It will be very watery.
  10. Do not eat it yet! Let it cool completely at room temperature and then chill it in the refrigerator.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lTZU_0bldpNrM00
(Photo by author)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Sd5c_0bldpNrM00
(Photo by author)

How did it taste?

It was good! My daughter was especially enthusiastic about it. My husband refused to try it. His loss was our gain as we were able to eat it all ourselves.

You just can't go wrong with butter, sugar, and vanilla. And somehow, it all turned into something that seemed like custard, although it contained no eggs.

Once again, I have found a Depression-era recipe that makes me admire the women that found a way to bring a special treat to their families, even when they had very little to work with.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 14

Published by

Bringing you the latest happenings in and around Chicago.

Chicago, IL
4269 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Time Out Magazine survey ranks Chicago as the '2nd most beautiful city in the world'

It's about time the world shows Chicago some love. (Gautam Krishnan/Unsplash) It's no secret that the city of Chicago has had our fair share of tough times and bad news lately. So it's a welcome treat to find some good news to report about the city.

Read full story
25 comments
Chicago, IL

Say it isn't so: This Chicago staple tortilla has become hard to find in local grocery stores

Chicagoans are having trouble getting their hands on El Milagro tortillas due to a shortage. I didn't grow up in Chicago and wasn't always familiar with El Milagro tortillas. I was complaining to a friend one day that corn tortillas always fall apart when you fill them with taco meat.

Read full story
19 comments
Chicago, IL

Now that Chicago beach season is over, the Shedd Aquarium is looking for volunteers to help clean up the waterfront

The Shedd Aquarium is hosting Action Days this fall to clean up along the Lake Michigan shoreline and Chicago River. Shedd Aquarium Beach Cleanup Action Day(Raed Mansour/Flickr.com)

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

A $500 fine may soon be the price to pay if you release a large number of balloons at your next event in Illinois

Proponents of balloon bans cite dangers to animals and the environment when the balloons float back down to land. A host of balloons gently drifting across the sky may be a beautiful sight, but environmentalists warn there are unknown dangers to wildlife and the environment when the balloons deflate and fall back to earth.

Read full story
67 comments

This Is What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Diet Soda

Your body gets tricked into thinking it's real sugar. And that's a bad thing. Sugar-free and with minimal calories, diet soft drinks were meant to be a healthy substitute for the real thing. Introduced in the 1950s, they didn't get popular until Tab debuted in 1963.

Read full story
7 comments
Illinois State

Some of the best hiking trails in Illinois are a short drive from Chicago

These five hiking destinations are all less than a two-hour drive from the city. Indian Dunes Succession Trail(Ted/Flickr.com) The Chicago Lakefront has gorgeous views and paved paths for walking. But it's also full of bikers, runners, crowds, and tourists. If you'd like to step off the beaten path, and head into nature, you don't have to drive very far to get there.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Fans of The Office can rejoice: Buy tickets starting Friday for Chicago's immersive "The Office Experience"

If you've ever wanted to visit Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, now is your chance. The Office set, Jim's desk, 2009(Kristin Dos Santos/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons) The season finale may have aired eight years ago, but "The Office's" popularity has been soaring. And fans recently have been looking for more immersive experiences to make them truly feel like they have stepped into the world of their beloved TV show.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Animals in need after a hurricane: Here's how you can help the pets impacted by Hurricane Ida

Volunteers from PAWS Chicago will bring back pets in need of homes from Louisiana shelters this week. PAWS Chicago announced on its Twitter page on Monday they will be heading to Louisiana later this week to assist animal rescue groups in the area. PAWS is sending volunteers to Louisiana to a safe area unaffected by the hurricane to meet with shelter workers and bring back animals in need.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

See two sides of Al Capone when you browse his belongings on his auction site

Beloved family man or ruthless killer? The belongings of the infamous Chicago gangster are being auctioned off by his family, showing two very different sides of the same man. Al Capone in 1929(Pennsylvania Department of Corrections/FBI, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Immerse yourself in luxury when you stay in one of these 5 unique Airbnb Chicago rentals

Check out some lavish rentals in the city. (CRYSTALWEEDcannabis/Unsplash) The best thing about vacation sites like Airbnb is the ability to rent an entire house. It's such a different experience when you visit a city to stay in a home, rather than a hotel room.

Read full story
1 comments
Plainfield, IL

Panera Bread in Plainfield is temporarily closed due to staffing shortages

Labor shortages brought on by the pandemic continue to cause trouble for Chicago-area restaurants. Panera Bread Cafe(Mike Mozart/Flickr.com) The Panera Bread in Plainfield located at the corner of Route 59 and 127th Street, is currently closed until after Labor Day due to a staffing shortage.

Read full story
7 comments
Illinois State

You must once again wear a mask indoors in Illinois: Pritzker announces statewide mask mandate

"Wearing a mask continues to be one of the simplest, cheapest ways to reduce the spread of Covid-19." During today's press conference, Illinois Director of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike said, "Wearing a mask continues to be one of the simplest, cheapest ways to reduce the spread of Covid-19."

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Southern states are experiencing the invasion of the armyworms: Will they head north to Chicagoland?

These lawn-killing critters can destroy healthy green grass, seemingly overnight. Larva of fall armyworm(J. Obermeyer/Perdue University Extension) I started seeing complaints on Facebook from my hometown friends in Kansas about their green grass suddenly turning brown. The brown lawns were not from a lack of watering in a hot, dry Kansas summer but from an infestation of caterpillars.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Everything you need to know about Disney Stores closing in Chicagoland

How much longer can you shop at a Disney Store in Illinois, and will there be sales?. Disney Store in the Downtown Chicago Loop on The Magnificent Mile(Michael Kappel/Flickr) Admittedly, it had been a long time since I have been to a mall. I am not the only one. Even before the pandemic, malls have been suffering.

Read full story
13 comments
Chicago, IL

Have you noticed an orange powder residue on your shoes lately? Grass rust disease might be to blame

The orange spores from this fungal disease can also turn your dog's paws orange. Before we noticed the brown spots in the lawn and the orange dots on the blades of grass, we found a strange orange residue on our shoes and the dog's paws. It washed off the shoes easily but was harder to get off of the dog's feet.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Refugee agencies in Chicago are getting ready for Afghan families to arrive within the next few weeks

Afghans that assisted the U.S. are now fleeing for their lives from the Taliban. Here's how you can help. Over 300,000 Afghans have worked for the U.S. military or embassy since the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. And now those people and their families have been targeted for violence by the Taliban.

Read full story
68 comments
Chicago, IL

The Farmers' Almanac says Chicago can expect a cold, icy winter: But how accurate are its predictions?

At least Chicago won't be "chilled to the bone," like the forecast for the southern states. (Kent Henderson/Unsplash) The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2021-2022 Winter Forecast for the U.S. In the Chicago area, a gradual start to winter is predicted, with it really kicking in January. This is when the Midwest and Great Lakes regions may experience, "more than their fair share of cold and flaky weather in January."

Read full story
4 comments
Naperville, IL

Lunch out with the family in downtown Naperville at a sustainable restaurant, the Blue Sushi Sake Grill

A fun place to enjoy eclectic and delicious sushi overlooking the DuPage River, all the while knowing your food has been farmed or caught in an eco-friendly way. Naperville riverwalk(David Jakes, CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
Plainfield, IL

Anti-mask parents plead with the Plainfield School Board to defy governor's mask orders in schools at meeting on Monday

As other states across the country have seen school board meetings devolve into chaos over mask-wearing fights, Plainfield District 202 was able to carry on with its agenda on Monday night in relative peace.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy