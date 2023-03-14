The Needs of a Border Collie

Jennifer Bonn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24INRy_0lHkQo2J00
Photo byJennifer Bonn

I am on a Facebook page for Border Collies and there are frequent questions from new owners about how to handle this amazing breed. After two years with our dog Bandit, I thought it might help to share a few of the things I have learned and some things that have worked for me.

Bandit came into our house when he was four months old. It is important to note that my husband and I had agreed we would never have another puppy after the last one ate all the wood trim around the windows and our stair railings….I’m sure you see the picture. My husband went on some very long walks to cool his temper. Somehow though here we were with a puppy that was smarter than both of us and definitely had more energy than half the neighborhood. The truth is we both lost our hearts to Bandit immediately.

I am a bigger animal lover, so it surprised me that I was the one who questioned during the first week whether we should keep the dog or not. I had just retired and I had visions of lots of rest and relaxation. I also wasn’t sure we knew enough about dogs, especially this breed to be the best fit for him. I did not think I was good enough for him. My husband told me if I took care of him during the day, he would take nights and weekends. I had several moments in the first few weeks when I questioned our decision, but our neighbor, friend, and person responsible for bringing us Bandit helped me so much and I read everything I could about the breed.

My first piece of advice to you is to realize that the first few weeks will be an adjustment and if you can hire a dog trainer I would highly recommend it. Border Collies will learn new commands quickly, and some of those commands can keep them safe, and the interaction is good for them. Here are the basic ones I taught Bandit.

Stay

When you open up the crate to let your dog out, don’t let him leave immediately. Tell him to stay (I add a hand motion) Then choose your release word. I say, “Come.” The reason this command is so important is if your dog is coming out of a vehicle or walking without a leash, you don’t want him to dart out in traffic.

Leave it/get it

You can teach this with treats. Hold your hand open with a treat and say leave it. If the dog tries to eat it, close your hand until he stops trying to eat it. (Bandit will turn his head to the side as if the temptation might be too much.) Now open your hand and say, “Get it!” The reason for this trick is to keep a dog from eating something harmful that might have dropped like medication.

Come

Border Collies are high energy and they have to let that energy out. We say they have the zoomies. They also like to full-out run. Bandit likes to chase dogs and squirrels and we have a big back yard so sometimes I lose sight of him for a minute. Although it wasn’t always the case, he responds immediately when I yell, “Bandit Come.” I amused my neighbor today when I yelled for Bandit to come, looked perplexed about where he was, and turned around to see him sitting pretty right behind me.

Go to your crate.

My dog-training neighbor told me to say this as if it was the most exciting opportunity in the world. I had never used a crate before, but it is a game changer for us. Bandit does not have an off switch. He just keeps going like the energizer bunny, and he is hyper-excited when someone besides us comes into the house, so having a place to put him to let him calm down helps. I will tell you that except for putting him to bed at night we do not crate him much. He does not tear up the house if we leave him out when we do errands. Dogs also use the crate as a safe place. Bandit does not like it when I vacuum, so he goes in the crate until I’m done.

Run

I taught him this one because I am afraid of venomous snakes. I get him to stay still then I say, “Run!” in the hopes that it will take him away from any danger.

We have done all the other basic commands like sit and lie down. Bandit can be distracted so if that happens to your dog too, try saying, “Focus” first.

Border Collies need brain stimulation and toys help with that. Bandit’s favorite is a cloth treehouse with cloth squirrels inside. The object is to get the squirrels out. Food puzzles are fun as they try to get out the treats. Frisbees and tennis balls are great interactive toys.

One of the best pieces of advice our dog trainer told us was to talk to Bandit. The dogs can learn vocabulary words and I know Bandit knows most of what I say to him. He can definitely sense your tone.

Border Collies can read the emotions in the room. They are loving and great with children. Bandit was born a week after my grandson Parker, and they play together all the time. Bandit can run with him, and herd him and not knock him down.

I would highly recommend this breed if you have the time to invest. You will fall in love, but it might take a little while to get everything under control. Don’t give up!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dogs# dog training# border collies# pets

Comments / 4

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
3K followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

Finding Time for Exercise

One of the most frequent excuses I hear from people for not exercising is there isn’t enough time in the day. We all have busy days, but exercise can offer us such incredible benefits that it is worth it to find a way to fit it into our day. In order to do this we can be a little creative and discover what works for us and our lifestyle. Here are a few simple ideas to help you find time for fitness.

Read full story

Ask Yourself Why

My oldest daughter just told us she and her husband are buying a new house. She is excited and overwhelmed because there are a lot of moving pieces. When I told the news to my youngest I was surprised by her one-word response. She looked at me and said, “Why?” I said, “Well, I’m not exactly sure what all her reasons are. The next time I spoke with her I asked her why she had decided on this house, and she had some very well-thought-out responses. It did make me think though about how important our why should factor into our decisions.

Read full story

A Dream So Real

Have you ever had a dream that you swore was real? I have had several experiences that seemed so much more than dreams. I awoke the next day with a very clear memory of what had happened and questions about why it had happened.

Read full story

Dealing with Hatefulness

I was talking to a young lady I am tutoring, and her mom and we were talking about the hateful behavior between some people and the drama and angst that this behavior can create. Besides the uncomfortable situation hatefulness can cause, it can also do some significant damage to someone’s self-esteem. It can create a feeling of isolation and loneliness at a time when a young person is forming an identity. The mom and I had a few ideas to give to her daughter as weapons to deflect the hatefulness of others.

Read full story
13 comments

The Blessing of a Dog

I believe we are always sent blessings even though we might be too busy or distracted to see some of them. Sometimes those blessings are small things that make a difference in our lives and other times they can be something that takes our breath away. Here is the story of a blessing I was sent.

Read full story
18 comments

Take Off Your Bubble Wrap

How many times in your life have you not done something because you were afraid someone would judge you, think you were not worthy, crush your dreams, your spirit, your heart, or see who you really are? I’m pretty sure everyone has had at least one experience where someone else stole the joy from something they enjoyed doing. Let me tell you about one of my experiences with this, and what you can do with similar experiences of your own.

Read full story
3 comments

Weary in Spirit

There are so many different kinds of fatigue. When you exercise hard your body is tired. When you are solving problems and creating all day at work or home your mind needs rest. Being weary of spirit is a culmination of everything in your life weighing heavily on you, and you temporarily lose the ability to regroup and rise back up to face your challenges.

Read full story

The Importance of Your Cell Phone

True confession, I am old enough to remember when we did not have cell phones. I had to turn on the radio or play recorded music, drive without GPS, and I had to use a real phone to call people. I am very thankful for the changes that our phones have brought. I have a terrible sense of direction so GPS on a phone is a game changer, I love having music at my fingertips, and communication is so accessible. How important is your cell phone and what are the features you use the most? I have an iPhone and here are the features I use daily.

Read full story
30 comments

The Comfort of My Faith

My cousin’s wife was in a horrific car crash and unfortunately, lost her life after a week in the hospital. Her daughters posted regular updates on social media asking for prayers, and two of the photos they posted were very powerful for me. The first was my cousin standing over his wife’s hospital bed while praying. The second was a picture of his wife’s hand holding a rosary. At that moment, I thought about how many times my faith has brought me comfort and how glad I am that my mother saw the benefit of giving us a spiritual education. When I look at the picture I remember that in the darkness we can still see light.

Read full story
18 comments

Marketing Yourself as a Writer

I love to write and It has always been my idea of the dream job, but I could never figure out how to make it profitable enough to do it full-time instead of teaching. I remember wondering where did I start to find success and how could I carve out the time.

Read full story
2 comments

Avoiding Hatefulness

If you asked me what I think the worse character trait is I would say hatefulness. I never understand why someone needs to be mean, and how being a hater benefits you. I know most hateful people are acting from hurt or feeling less than themselves, but I have spent many moments in disbelief about what someone said or did. The problem is there are times when I have shown the dark side of my personality as well. I have judged, criticized, laughed at, and made comparisons when I had no right to do that. So, If I want to see less hatefulness I should start with myself, right? Here are a few things I do to remind myself that kindness is the better choice over hatefulness every time.

Read full story

The Secret to Fitness

You are not alone if you are often confused about how to achieve your fitness goals. There is so much conflicting information about both exercise and nutrition, and to be fit those two things have to coexist.

Read full story
1 comments

Forming Boundaries While Working at Home

There are so many advantages to working from home. There is no commute, I can work in comfortable clothes, and I am comfortable in my space. This sounds like the ideal situation except when you have family and animals in the house with you. Working at home can be full of distractions, so you have to form some boundaries so that you can accomplish your goals. Here are a few of the reasons the boundaries are necessary and how you can create them.

Read full story

My Top Teaching Moments

I taught French and a sprinkling of Spanish for 40 years. During that time there were many experiences that I am grateful for and a few I could have done without having. Teaching allowed me to learn as much as I taught, and I met some amazing people along the way. Here are my top ten memories.

Read full story

Massage, Pampering or Protection?

I used to think that massage was something reserved for a trip to a spa. That opinion changed when I seriously injured my calf muscle in karate class. My chiropractor had a massage therapist and I had to go to several sessions every week as part of my therapy. During my first visit, a tiny woman came into the room and introduced herself, and told me that she would be doing a deep tissue massage on my calf muscle. She warned me it was going to hurt because the muscle was so tight. I thought she was exaggerating but the initial few minutes were uncomfortable, but I knew it was necessary for the healing. Lisa suggested that I drink a lot of water after each session. She also encouraged me to come for a regular massage so I could see that normal massages were actually pleasant.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Aging All Bad?

When we talk about aging we usually think about the negatives. Those moments when we walk into a room and forget why we came, the aches and pains of a well-used body, so is everything about aging negative? The answer can be no depending on an individual’s situation because there are many benefits to aging. Here are a few.

Read full story
11 comments

When Is it Time for Another Pet?

Bringing a new pet into your house can be tricky because the chances are good you will have the animal for a long time and you want it to be a good fit because the animal will be a part of your family. There are a few questions you might want to ask before you add a new animal to your household.

Read full story

Your Inner Turmoil

I was catching up with my friend Raleigh today and we were talking about what we had done this week. I mentioned I had struggled mentally, and he asked me what I meant. I explained I had been busier than normal, so I was tired every day and when I am very tired I become cranky and I start to listen to my head voices telling me I am less than enough. Raleigh responded that everyone has a certain level of inner turmoil, so we started to brainstorm what was on our list of causes for inner turmoil and what we could do about it.

Read full story

Using journals

I understand that using my computer to write is a timesaver, but I still love sitting with a great journal and a set of pens to create my first draft. I love the feel of suede and leather, or the look of a colorful handcrafted one. My family doesn’t understand why I have so many, and they definitely don’t understand why I head straight to the journal section in a bookstore. They always ask me why I want another one when I have so many.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy