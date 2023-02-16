Is Aging All Bad?

Photo by Jennifer Bonn

When we talk about aging we usually think about the negatives. Those moments when we walk into a room and forget why we came, the aches and pains of a well-used body, so is everything about aging negative? The answer can be no depending on an individual’s situation because there are many benefits to aging. Here are a few.

Discounts

There are quite a few senior discounts and some start as early as 55. We have a wonderful thrift store in my town and my daughter always wants to go on senior day so she can use my discount. Many restaurants offer discounts, and some colleges offer free classes to seniors.

Priorities have changed.

By the time most of us have reached our sixties, we have figured out where our priorities should be. I used to put most of my energy into my job, but now I know my family needs more of that time,

Life slows down.

Hopefully, by your sixties, you will be able to retire and take life a little slower. You have a chance to work on interests you may have been too busy to do earlier.

Gratitude

As we become older and hopefully wiser we realize how blessed we are with what we have in our lives. Practicing an attitude of gratitude can help both our mental and physical health.

Acceptance of self

At a certain age, I realized that no matter what I did someone would judge me for it, so I needed to be the best version of myself I could be and people are free to like or dislike me.

Different perspectives

I know this is different for everyone, but I have seen many older friends soften their judgment of things and people. Maybe it only takes all those years to find the compassion to work on understanding both sides of a situation.

More time

When I was working full time I never felt like I had enough time for anything. Now that I’m retired I can choose to spend my time as I wish. I was surprised at how much my family needed my time. I love being able to focus completely on my husband, children, and grandchildren.

I hope you can see the positives among the challenges that aging brings.