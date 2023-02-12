Your Inner Turmoil

I was catching up with my friend Raleigh today and we were talking about what we had done this week. I mentioned I had struggled mentally, and he asked me what I meant. I explained I had been busier than normal, so I was tired every day and when I am very tired I become cranky and I start to listen to my head voices telling me I am less than enough. Raleigh responded that everyone has a certain level of inner turmoil, so we started to brainstorm what was on our list of causes for inner turmoil and what we could do about it.

Self-doubt

I have struggled with this my whole life. When I was a teacher and we had student surveys if I received 10 good reviews and one bad one, I would always focus on the bad one. I am always my worse critic, so how can I change that? I can make affirmations and be kinder to myself. I can also save kind notes that others have sent me, and I can realize that I need to laugh at myself more instead of worrying about what others think about me. What do you do to fight the negativity that sometimes sneaks into our minds?

Fear

Raleigh thinks I’m tough, but I am afraid to do a lot of things. Last summer I had my first A-fib attack, and every time I go to a race now I am nervous I will have another one. I am racing, but there is always the fear that something will happen. I am going to continue to do what I love, but I have medicine in a running pouch around my waist and my friends all know about my heart issues.

I do my best to step out of my comfort zone if it is something that will help me grow. There are some things like cliff diving that I am going to be content to avoid while maintaining a healthy fear. I know it also helps me when I see other people showing courage by doing things that might make them nervous, but they have decided to do because they don’t want fear to hold them back.

The future

I worry about my own future as well as the future of our country. I think we all worry about being healthy financially and if we are taking care of our families adequately. We try to foresee any issues that might arise in the future.

I am worried about our country because I feel as if we have lost our minds a little. There are things that in my opinion defy logic and just when I think that the public will see how ludicrous something is the situation becomes even more bizarre. I will continue to see both sides of every argument and stay informed on the issues.

Family

Family can be so important in our lives but there are also moments when they can be a lot. Sometimes I think I need to run away for a few hours so I can come back with a fresh perspective on the crazy in front of me.

Health

Our health influences everything else in our life, so we should all be doing our best to keep our bodies and minds strong. I know I’m not the only one who feels like it is a constant struggle to keep all the body parts functioning properly.

I know this sounds like complaining, but it is important to talk with someone about our mental health. We don’t have any trouble talking about aches and pains, but it is just as important to discuss when we are in a mental funk.

