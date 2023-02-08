Hills, use 'em to lose 'em

Often when I am at races I hear someone ask about the course, and the most frequent question is, “Are there many hills?” This question is usually laced with fear because the runner asking it sees those hills as a challenge to racing success. I would like to suggest that we change our attitude about hills and see the opportunities that they can offer us.

When I coached cross-country I told my runners that hills could improve their running and improve their chances of success in races. On our course, there was only one hill, but it was impressive. The course began in the middle of a field and wound around the school, down a country lane, and next to a lake. Runners could be lulled into thinking the course was an easy one until they reached the hill. It was one of those hills that didn’t climb gradually, it went from flat to steep immediately and continued that way for about a half mile.

Our hill made us stronger and became a way of measuring each runner’s improvements. It fostered a growth mentality and showed the team that we were all capable of what we might have thought was impossible.

In order to convince my runners that the hill was an asset, not a nightmare, I had to teach them how and why to run hills. The why is easy. Go to any run and watch what happens when there is a hill. Many runners will stop and walk, so this is a great time to move ahead of the competition. Running hills builds your endurance and makes you faster. The more you run them the more confident you are that you can do it.

Most of the time running hills is more mental than it is physical. I used to tell my runners to trash-talk the hills. You could hear them saying things like, “Oh no hill you are not going to win today.” “You are nothing but a hill, and today I am crushing it!” “You can’t hold me back. I’m flying up you.” I also told them they could use a short mantra if they wanted. Those mantras could be repeating words like stronger, faster, or anything else that worked for the runner. I also encouraged them to help each other up the hill. If someone was near another runner on our team they could encourage each other up the hill. This is something you can do at a local race too but be careful because once you make a commitment it will look bad if you start to walk. I had this happen at a race where a young lady stopped to walk at the base of the hill. I said, “C’mon, run with me. It’s only a hill.” She started to run and I looked up to see a very long hill stretching before us, but I couldn’t stop after motivating her to run. We co-motivated.

Of course, there are some physical pointers to help you up the hills. Here are a few things that will help.

Shorten your stride going up the hill instead of maintaining the same pace. Run upright with your body making a straight line over your feet. Run with your feet low to the ground and run through the top of the hill.

One of my favorite hill workouts with my runners was using a large bank next to our track. We would run along a flat trail next to the track, head up one side of the bank and go back down the other and circle around to do it again. We continued running like that for about twenty minutes.

Realize that hills can help you on your running adventures. Whether you use trash talk, mantras, motivation, or lots of hill training, making it to the top will leave your competition in the dust.

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

