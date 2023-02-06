Anxiety medication and your dog

Photo by Jennifer Bonn

If you have read any of my articles about my dog Bandit, you know that caring for him has been a learning experience for me. He is different from the other dogs I have had, and I am doing my best to take good care of him, but I spend a lot of time thinking about what that good care looks like.

This morning I was thinking about whether I should put him on anxiety medicine. He is a high-energy dog and I know that is a quality of his breed, but sometimes it crosses the line from high energy to manic. He gets a look on his face that says, “If you don’t take me outside and let me run now, I might explode.

My question is does he only have crazy amounts of energy, or is he anxious? My idea of anxiety involves fear when you are faced with something outside your comfort zone. We had a German shepherd/collie mix that was afraid of storms. Leo knew a storm was coming before we did, and he would try to squish his 90 lb. frame under the couch. We used to leave him and our other dog in a pen when we were at work. There was a covered patio where they could go if it rained. One day we had a bad storm and both dogs were waiting for us on the porch when we came home. John said, “How did they get out of the pen?” We went to look and saw that the gate was a twisted heap of metal off to the side. It looked like the incredible hulk had ripped it off. We could not figure out how Leo did that, and he didn’t even have a scratch from his battle with the gate. That is a case of putting anxious energy to good use. This is also a clear case of a dog who is anxious.

So, even if you have a clear case of an anxious dog how do you know if you should use medication? The Good Therapy website states to consult your vet before doing anything especially if your dog shows extreme fear of being left alone, obsessive behavior like constant licking, and symptoms like excessive panting, drooling or pacing.

There are also quite a few ways to help your dog without medications. Here are a few ideas.

Exercise your dog.

Use calming coats or t-shirts.

Give them plenty of physical contact.

Play music for them when you are away.

Use the Adaptil home diffuser which uses pheromones to help with their fears.

I hope this helps and I hope you will check with your vet to find the answers to any questions.