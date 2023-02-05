The Social power of running

Photo by Jennifer Bonn

If you are feeling lonely for any reason, you should start signing up for local races or join a local running club. It doesn’t matter if you need to move like a snail, the goal is to become a part of the running community. Becoming a part of this community will provide you with new friendships and connections. It will also inspire you to push yourself because runners are inspirational. Runners are some of the nicest people you can meet, and I am always happy to see how friendly and open they are. When you go to a race, the chances are good you are going to make at least one connection, and you will hear many stories. Runners like to support and encourage and who doesn’t need more of that in his life? Everyone is welcome in the running community, and other runners want to hear your running story and share theirs as well.

Going to a race often feels like attending a family event. Strangers wander over to each other and start conversations, runners exchange their reasons for running, and share their running experiences.

I met my best friends because of running. Sally came up to me during a kickboxing class at the gym. She told me she saw me running on the track all the time and she wanted to start running, so she asked me to start doing races with her. I met Robbin at the gym and thought she was the nicest woman I had ever met. I met Raleigh at a race he had come to with Robbin, and I met Kim because of her friendship with Robbin. They are good friends I can rely on to be there. There are many others I can add to the list because runners are good people.

Sally told me she wanted to meet people. I told her that going to races was the fastest way to do that. I was surprised that Sally was having trouble meeting people because she is funny and full of energy, but she wasn’t confident about speaking to people at first. I guarantee you that many years later, this is not the case anymore! Once as we were standing around after a race, a handsome man approached us and said to Sally, “Are you Kate?” The once shy Sally answered, “I could be.” Everyone on the race circuit knows Sally, and if you don’t you are missing out.

There have been so many healing moments with these four people. I laughed until my stomach hurt and shared my most vulnerable moments. Having people like this in your life is healing because you know you have their support no matter what happens.

Our friend Kim was going through some tough times, and she needed to feel that she had the support of friends. At one race, Raleigh and I went back on the course to run in with her to let her know she had our support.

When I was coaching, there was a social element to each practice. As we waited for everyone to show up, I listened to what the runners did that day. There were plenty of stories and lots of laughter. There was a blueberry orchard near where we ran and at the end of some practices, we feasted on blueberries while we planned our strategy for the next race.

What I loved the most though was how many runners stayed after practice to run easy loops on our running trail while we talked about everything on our minds. Those runs were healing for them too.

Running clubs give members a chance to form important communities. One of these groups is called Paulding Sole Mates. It is a group of women who train to run together. Anyone is welcome to join regardless of fitness level. They encourage each other and often come as a whole group to races. When you run with a group it can motivate you to run consistently because you feel more accountable about showing up. When you are encouraging someone else it makes you feel as if you are supporting other runners. Having a running family is healing.

Photo by Jennifer Bonn

At almost every race, I come away with a new connection. I was at a trail half-marathon, and I was nervous because the race organizer was known to run very tough races. I started running and found myself behind a group of women who were going to do the whole run together. One person had country music playing quietly while they talked about all kinds of things. There was laughter and encouragement, and the pace they were going was perfect for me. I asked them if they would adopt me, and I became known as our new friend Jen. I ran with them for quite a while until they stopped for a photo opportunity. I wanted to continue, so I thanked them and said I was going to keep going. One of the women said she would like to go with me, so we headed off down the trail. Sarah was twenty-four and this was her first half-marathon. I commented that she picked a tough course for her first one, but I think we helped each other through that course. There were a few spots where we laughed because the terrain was so rugged, but we shared each other’s stories. I finished that day feeling inspired by a young woman who was not afraid to do something hard. I believe God puts people in your life at the exact moment you need them, or they need you. What better place to meet them than out on a quiet trail in the woods?

Here is a quote from Jeff Galloway describing the social impact of running. “I had gotten to know some of the other lazy kids, and they said that winter cross-country was the one to do because you could lie to the coach and tell him you were going to run on the trails, and you could go out to the edge of the woods and hide out. I did that for two days and then an older kid that I liked came up to me and said, “Galloway, you’re running with us today.” I guess I’d been busted. I ran with them, and I was going to drop out at the woods, but they were funny, and they told interesting stories and gossiped about the teachers as they ran. I stayed as long as I could, but I couldn’t run very far that first day. I got hooked during those 10 weeks on the social aspect of running and the way I felt empowered.”

One of the other aspects I love about the social side of running is how friendly competition with friends can make you a better runner. Sally, Raleigh, and I are good friends, but we are always doing our best to beat each other, and that positive competition pushes us to be better. Our competitive spirits have also provided us with laughter and funny stories.

Raleigh and I were doing a half-marathon and I stopped at the bathroom at least three times, so Raleigh was sure he would win. What he doesn’t understand though is I know the secret to beating both Raleigh and Sally. (Shh! Don’t tell them.) They both run at a very steady pace, and they do not vary that pace, so if I can increase my speed for a while, I can catch back up if I have fallen behind. I slowly decreased the distance between us until he was right in front of me. I could tell he was struggling by the way he was running, and he was giving himself a pep talk. When Raleigh is not running well he starts talking to himself to get motivated. I pulled up next to him and said in the cheeriest, not out-of-breath at all voice, “Hi buddy!” I will never forget the look on his face. It was part disbelief and part defiance. He looked at me and said, “Oh, hell no!” and he took off. I couldn’t chase him because I was laughing so hard. There were a few runners who were looking at us and wondering what just happened.

At another race, Raleigh was injured and was not going to run, but as I was checking in I saw him looking at the registration table, and I knew he wanted to participate. I told him if he wanted to do the race, I would stay with him. We could run slowly or walk. We were going at a slow, steady pace when we saw Sally ahead of us. I looked at Raleigh and said, “I don’t want you to hurt yourself, but can you run fast enough so we can pass her?” He replied, “Oh, there is no way I would miss this opportunity.” As we passed we both said, “Hi, Sally.” I can’t repeat what she said to us.

Once, I thought Sally could use some company, so I said, “Sally, do you want to run together?” She said she did, so we ran the whole race together, and as we came close to the finish line I said to Sally, “Let’s finish together.” Her response was to sprint across the line ahead of me yelling, “I beat Jen!” All is fair in a competition.

There is often trash-talking between us at the races, and often even as we train. Raleigh always wants to beat me in how many steps he has, so I often text him and tell him how many I have and that I hope he isn’t sitting on the sofa eating bonbons. I always hope I am motivating him to keep pushing to improve, and he does the same for me.

Running can also help you bond with family. My friend Rachel is training for a marathon with her dad. She wrote on Facebook that it doesn’t matter who finishes first. The time spent with her dad as they train together is priceless. Imagine all the conversations and laughter they will have as they log the miles. Here is what she said, “My daddy and I have been running races together for years. We have similar paces and are both incredibly competitive, so we motivate each other to do our best or die trying. He wins some races, and I win others. Our after-race photos often have us mocking the other with the winner proudly holding up a #1. We have raced multiple half marathons together, but never full. I have only run 1 full marathon, and it was 14 years ago. My dad has never run one. This is a milestone year for both of us; I turn 40 in March, and he turns 70 in April. I know he has always wanted to do a marathon, and I've wanted to do another one. I called him at the new year and told him we were doing it this year. I knew our competitive drives would have us ready if we knew we were both doing it, and so far my plan is working. Dad ran 15.1 miles Monday, and he had never run further than 13.1. I love that my dad and I share our love for running (and for beating each other, lol); it brings us closer and makes us better.”

Photo by Jennifer Bonn

Running has so many benefits beyond what it can do for us physically. We all can do better with a community to support us, and the running community is one of the best.