Walking During a Run

Photo by Jennifer Bonn

When I first started running I thought you could only consider your run a good one if you ran the whole way. I know now that walking here and there is nothing to be ashamed of because walking can enhance your running. Here are a few bits of proof that walking is a valuable part of many runners’ routines.

Jeff Galloway, marathoner extraordinaire says that using run/walk intervals can help you run longer because you have a short rest as you are walking. In my first marathon in Atlanta, I was going up what seemed like the 100th hill when I started to walk. The man next to me said, “Are you doing the Jeff Galloway method?” I said, “Sir, I am doing the I want to survive method.”

At almost any race longer than three miles you can hear runners’ walk/run apps going off to signal it is time to walk or run. It isn’t only something that someone does because of exhaustion, it is a well-timed plan to help someone complete a race.

The first time I went to an ultra-marathon I knew I would have to walk after 26.2 and I was worried the other runners would judge me. I was happy to discover that most runners walked at some point, and some walked the whole distance. My friend Raleigh said, “A mile is a mile no matter how you get there.”

Many runners find if they can walk, the experience is more enjoyable, and if you enjoy what you are doing you will do it more consistently and reap more benefits.

When I tore my meniscus, walking was all I could do. I wanted to keep my legs strong, so I did strength training, but I also walked hills as often as possible. When I ran my first race after healing I was surprised that I wasn’t sore at all after, and I am sure it is because of the walking.

My friend told me yesterday that he never thought he was supposed to walk during a run, but when he realized it would actually benefit him he started to work out more. I hope more people will give running a try if they recognize it is o.k. to walk during the runs.