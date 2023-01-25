What affects our moods?

Jennifer Bonn

Do you ever wonder why one morning you wake up in a bad mood, but the next day you are ready to take on the world? What controls our moods? After extensive research, and my own experience and observations, the answer to that question is complicated because there are so many different factors that affect our moods.

The definition of a mood is a disposition to respond emotionally in a particular way, and there are three main factors that create them. These factors are biology, (hormones and brain chemistry), psychology,(brain chemistry and learned responses), and environment (illness, emotional stress)

Our moods can be powerful and can influence our perception, motivation, decision-making, and social interactions. Let’s look at a few of the factors that influence our moods, and see how we can keep our moods as positive as possible.

Food

I selfishly put this first because it is the biggest mood-changer for me. I relate to the expression hangry because if I become too hungry, my blood pressure drops, and I become a different person, and she is not someone you want to meet. It is so bad that if we are in the car and I tell my husband I am hungry, he becomes a little pale and begins to look for restaurants or spots that will have a snack. When I coached cross-country, the other coach carried peanut butter crackers in case I had a hangry attack.

The obvious way to fight this mood changer is to carry snacks with you. It is also a good idea to eat small amounts regularly throughout the day.

Making sure you feed your child before heading out on errands can help avoid tantrums.

Fatigue

When you are tired, your mood goes downhill, you have trouble concentrating, and it can cause headaches. Make sure you are not dehydrated. Take a break and have a cold glass of water. If you are able to use a diffuser, diffuse peppermint, and breathe for a pick-me-up. Have a snack because fueling your body when you have an energy lull might be what you need. Take a power nap if you can.

Negativity

If you are surrounded by negativity, it will take a toll on your mood. Watch a few funny videos and surround yourself with positive people.

Social media

The next time you are on social media, pay attention to your reaction to different posts. How does your mood change? If it affects you negatively, limit your time on the platform.

Stress

How many things have you said or done under stress that you wish you could press the delete button and eliminate? I know I can think of a few. Stress can play havoc on our moods. Stress is a choice though. We can choose our reaction to it, and staying calm is always the better choice.

Your family’s mood

If someone in my family is grumpy, I can feel it wearing off on me. Negativity is catchy.

A few more ways to change our moods for the better are exercise, going out in the sunshine, being with friends, bright colors, wonderful smells, and great food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYxqS_0kRChH2000
Photo byJennifer Bonn

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# moods

Comments / 1

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
3K followers

More from Jennifer Bonn

Making changes/Breaking out of a rut

Most of us are so busy that it is easy to fall into the same routine every day without even realizing that this routine has become a rut. Although our daily routine makes life easier because we can move from one activity to the next without much thought, doing the same thing for too long can limit us.

Read full story

Judging the different drummer too quickly

As a teacher of 40 years and now a tutor, I have seen so many people marginalized who don’t fit into the boxes with all the convenient labels we want to put on them. I have seen people judged for being different and the harm the judgment causes. Many dismiss someone who doesn’t meet their standards as not worthy, but if they looked a little closer, and showed some kindness they might be amazed at what they find.

Read full story

The Paris I love

As a French teacher, part of my job was to bring students to one of the many countries that speak French, and the student’s choice was usually Paris. After 18 student trips, several family trips, and living in France for a year, there are certain things about Paris I love, and one section in particular.

Read full story

Your power words

So many people make goals for the new year and then they usually forget about them after a few weeks. What if we chose power words instead that signified what we needed for the new year? A single word or two is much easier to remember than a long goal, and those words can become mantras that we know are powerful motivators when we say them over and over.

Read full story
2 comments

Exercise and addiction

I have to tell you that everyone in my life has been telling me for years that I exercise too much, but I always thought they didn’t enjoy exercise as I did. I am someone who tells everyone how important it is to listen, and I didn’t hear or realize any of the messages or warning signs that I was overdoing it.

Read full story
1 comments
Cartersville, GA

Recovery Bartow

Several years ago, I went to Recovery Bartow’s 5k Run for Recovery. The race was to raise funds and bring awareness to the resources for addiction in the community. People suffering from addiction often feel alone, so a resource like Recovery Bartow is an important part of the community. Let me tell you what they offer.

Read full story

Forging friendships

If you have good friends in your life you have more wealth than any amount of money can provide. Good friends can make your life better in so many ways. So how do you find friends who can enrich your lives? Finding people who will be close friends is not easy. Let me share a few things I have learned about forging friendships.

Read full story

Signs you are glorious

I have known so many people that I consider absolutely glorious people, but for some reason, they don’t see their qualities and often think they are less than others. This always surprises me because I think they have obvious signs that they are glorious. Let me give you a few examples and give you some of the signs so you can check if you have glorious tendencies you haven’t noticed.

Read full story
1 comments

Choosing your reaction

We can’t always choose what happens to us, but we can always choose how to react, and those reactions can have a huge impact for yourself and others. Let me give you some examples.

Read full story
2 comments

"Opinion" Is medicine helpful or harmful for us?

For most of my life, I have been the type of person who always followed the doctor’s orders. If a doctor prescribed me a medication I would have taken it without question. As I have gotten older though, I have lost faith in traditional medicine.

Read full story
4 comments

Preparing for the next crisis

In March 2019, when the Covid pandemic hit were you prepared? I definitely was not. I was teaching at the time and our headmaster told us we were to gather everything that we needed to teach from home, our tech director had prepared a booklet on how to use zoom, and we all headed into lockdown. Recently, I reflected on what worked well during the pandemic and what would I do differently if we were faced with another situation like that.

Read full story
43 comments

Do you think like a writer?

Writers think differently than the average person. Do you think you might be a writer? See if any of these thinking strategies sound like what you do. Writers are very observant. We are the ones looking around while everyone else is glued to a screen. We thrive on what is going on around us because every interaction is part of a bigger story.

Read full story
1 comments

Becoming a runner

For some people the idea of starting to run is daunting. They have heard of the many benefits, but they are not sure it is something they can be successful at doing. The fear of starting something outside of the comfort zone produces the excuses of why running is impossible for someone. I could guarantee you that if you knew how running can improve your life in multiple ways, you would find time, motivation, and the courage to become part of the running community. Running can help you mentally, socially, and physically. You only have to show up to see that what you thought was impossible is possible.

Read full story

Using the positive force of distraction

We all know that distractions can cause havoc in our lives. If you are distracted when listening to others you can miss out on valuable communication, and we have all been behind the distracted driver at a light who realizes the light has turned green with just enough time to go through but leaving a line of angry drivers behind. Thieves use distraction as a tool, and it can cause us to make all kinds of mistakes. Knowing all this would you believe me if I told you it can be used in a positive way? Here are a few examples of how you can use it for good.

Read full story

Moving from a 5K to a 10K

Going double the distance is even more mental than it is physical. There are several things that you can do mentally to make the difference between the two races easier. Divide the race into several parts and instead of thinking that you are doing a 10k click off each new mile as one more step to the finish. If your 10k is a looping course, don’t think at the 5k mark that you have to do that all over again; instead, think that you are halfway through. Have a mantra that you can repeat when you are feeling tired. Simple statements like “I am strong, I can do this.” work wonders. If you want to stop and walk, set physical goals to meet such as I am going to run to the garbage can. If you have to walk, walk for about thirty seconds and then run again. Believe that you can do it.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion" Adjusting your pronoun/A search for identity

A bathroom door expressing acceptance of all gendersPhoto byJen Bonn. When the topic of using the correct pronoun first became popular, I was confused. My first question was if I’m addressing a person why would I use any other pronoun than you? If we are talking about respecting someone, in this case concerning a choice of gender, isn’t it simpler to agree to respect people in general by speaking to them directly and not in the third person?

Read full story
58 comments

The domino effect

Have you ever noticed that people often copy the actions of others? I might hold the door open for someone coming out behind me, and then I see several other people do the same thing. It also happens with acts of kindness. I paid for a man’s breakfast at Mcdonald's, and he paid for the woman behind him. This is called a domino effect, which happens when a type of behavior activates a chain reaction. It’s as if we only need a small reminder to do something good, to treat each other with kindness and respect.

Read full story

What fills your space?

I heard an awful story on the news yesterday about a mom who was on the third floor of the mall with her son when a man approached her, grabbed her son, and threw him over the railing. The boy survived and recovered after a long series of surgeries and rehabilitation. That would be enough to grab your attention, but what struck me the most was the attitude of the mother. Many parents would be bitter, and angry, and some would consider violence toward the man who had thrown a child three flights. The mother said she forgave the man, and the reason she forgave him was that she refused to let him steal her joy. She wasn’t going to let him take up any more space in her life.

Read full story

When the demons whisper

I was saddened by the death of Stephen “Twitch” Boss, and although I know most people would say he had everything to live for, none of that matters when you start believing what your demons are saying to you. We see people like him and wish we could be that happy, talented, and successful, but we have no idea what is going on internally. Twitch’s wife Allison said, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him.” He seemed happy and positive, but even people like him hear the voices that tear us down. They say things like, “I’m not good enough”, and “I can’t do anything right.” They focus on mistakes from the past without being able to give themselves grace and move on. They do not see the amazing qualities that we see in them. I have a friend who is stunning in appearance, and she is just as beautiful on the inside. She is funny, intelligent, and caring, but she suffers from very low self-esteem and sees a therapist regularly to help her with her identity. Why does she not see what others do?

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy