What affects our moods?

Do you ever wonder why one morning you wake up in a bad mood, but the next day you are ready to take on the world? What controls our moods? After extensive research, and my own experience and observations, the answer to that question is complicated because there are so many different factors that affect our moods.

The definition of a mood is a disposition to respond emotionally in a particular way, and there are three main factors that create them. These factors are biology, (hormones and brain chemistry), psychology,(brain chemistry and learned responses), and environment (illness, emotional stress)

Our moods can be powerful and can influence our perception, motivation, decision-making, and social interactions. Let’s look at a few of the factors that influence our moods, and see how we can keep our moods as positive as possible.

Food

I selfishly put this first because it is the biggest mood-changer for me. I relate to the expression hangry because if I become too hungry, my blood pressure drops, and I become a different person, and she is not someone you want to meet. It is so bad that if we are in the car and I tell my husband I am hungry, he becomes a little pale and begins to look for restaurants or spots that will have a snack. When I coached cross-country, the other coach carried peanut butter crackers in case I had a hangry attack.

The obvious way to fight this mood changer is to carry snacks with you. It is also a good idea to eat small amounts regularly throughout the day.

Making sure you feed your child before heading out on errands can help avoid tantrums.

Fatigue

When you are tired, your mood goes downhill, you have trouble concentrating, and it can cause headaches. Make sure you are not dehydrated. Take a break and have a cold glass of water. If you are able to use a diffuser, diffuse peppermint, and breathe for a pick-me-up. Have a snack because fueling your body when you have an energy lull might be what you need. Take a power nap if you can.

Negativity

If you are surrounded by negativity, it will take a toll on your mood. Watch a few funny videos and surround yourself with positive people.

Social media

The next time you are on social media, pay attention to your reaction to different posts. How does your mood change? If it affects you negatively, limit your time on the platform.

Stress

How many things have you said or done under stress that you wish you could press the delete button and eliminate? I know I can think of a few. Stress can play havoc on our moods. Stress is a choice though. We can choose our reaction to it, and staying calm is always the better choice.

Your family’s mood

If someone in my family is grumpy, I can feel it wearing off on me. Negativity is catchy.

A few more ways to change our moods for the better are exercise, going out in the sunshine, being with friends, bright colors, wonderful smells, and great food.