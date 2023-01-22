Exercise and addiction

Photo by Jennifer Bonn

I have to tell you that everyone in my life has been telling me for years that I exercise too much, but I always thought they didn’t enjoy exercise as I did. I am someone who tells everyone how important it is to listen, and I didn’t hear or realize any of the messages or warning signs that I was overdoing it.

I have always thought that I had to exercise every day, and If I didn’t it would bother me. I was running about forty miles a week, lifting weights, riding my bike, and swimming. Exercise was taking up a lot of my time. This summer, my body had enough. I had my first A-Fib attack, and I tore my meniscus from overuse. Until recently, I thought the tear was from my dog running into my leg. I couldn’t admit that more isn’t better.

Everything changed when I went to see Dr. Shu, an acupuncturist. My daughter recommended him and I was so frustrated with traditional medicine, and the prescription of more medication instead of finding the cause of the problem that I decided to try something new.

Dr. Shu asked me several questions then he said several things that keep repeating in my head. The first thing he said was, “Jen, you are doing too much. Your body is tired. Your heart and your knee are tired. Let them heal.” Then he said, “Your knee is torn and you are still trying to run? You are addicted. You need to heal.”

I don’t actually know why, but what he said made it through to my thick skull and I made a change. I now have cut down significantly on my exercise. One day, I do the elliptical and the weights, and the next I run or walk. I also take rest days. I have stopped having heart flutters, and my knee feels so much better. I ran a 5K on Saturday and my knee felt strong. I am resting today.

I hope you will consider finding balance with exercise. It took me most of my life to realize that pushing myself too much can do more harm than good, and rest is important. It is also wonderful to have time to do other things.