Several years ago, I went to Recovery Bartow’s 5k Run for Recovery. The race was to raise funds and bring awareness to the resources for addiction in the community. People suffering from addiction often feel alone, so a resource like Recovery Bartow is an important part of the community. Let me tell you what they offer.

Recovery Bartow describes itself as a diverse group of community members whose lives have been affected by addiction. They support those seeking, or in recovery. They also support the families of those in recovery. They are a member of the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse’s network of recovery community organizations. Their mission is to save lives, support families, and stop the stigma.

There are several Facebook groups for families that can be found on their website at www.recoverybartow.org

They offer the following free of charge:

One-on-one peer recovery coaching

Promotion of multiple pathways to recovery – one size does not fit all.

Narcan training and distribution

Linkage to 12-step meetings and mutual support groups

Linkage to community resources (food, clothing, transportation, employment, etc.)

Treatment referrals

Recovery-focused community education and outreach

Family recovery support and resources

Location: 112 East Church Street, Cartersville, GA 30120

(Basement of Tabernacle Baptist Church, blue door under handicap ramp)

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10:00 – 5:00

Phone: 470-315-4025

They have a Post Overdose Response Team that will respond to notifications of spikes in overdoses, overdose-related deaths, and emerging drug threats. They partner with first responders, hospital staff, and law enforcement. They can do the following:

Follow up on suspected overdoses with offers of support and information regarding local and regional recovery resources to the victim and/or their family/friends.

Provide harm reduction education to individuals, families, and the community at large.

Provide targeted Narcan training and distribution.

Provide the public with alerts warning of bad [deadly] batches of illicit street drugs.

GEORGIA CRISIS & ACCESS LINE

For immediate access to routine or crisis services, please call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL) at 1-800-715-4225. GCAL is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year to help you or someone you care for in a crisis.

I am headed to this year’s 5K on Saturday. I hope I will hear many stories about how Recovery Bartow has helped.