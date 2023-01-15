Signs you are glorious

Photo by Jen Bonn

I have known so many people that I consider absolutely glorious people, but for some reason, they don’t see their qualities and often think they are less than others. This always surprises me because I think they have obvious signs that they are glorious. Let me give you a few examples and give you some of the signs so you can check if you have glorious tendencies you haven’t noticed.

Many of my students don’t think they are good enough for college. I think you would be surprised to know how many students feel this way. They have an image of college as something unattainable and scary. What always amazes me is that many of these students have a high GPA and have taken Advanced placement and honors classes. They are the students that most teachers dream of having in class. I love when they discover they are more than capable of handling the next step in their educational journey.

Finding a truly good friend is glorious. I do not have many close friends, but the ones I have are extraordinary. (Quality not quantity) They also are all very humble and do not have any idea how glorious they are. Glorious friends are real with you, they don’t pretend to be anything other than who they are, they cheer you on, and applaud your accomplishments, they make you laugh, and you are comfortable being with them.

Glorious people don’t have to win awards, they don’t need a long list of accomplishments, or fit in the usual boxes for success. The people I think are glorious probably have a few issues as we all do, but they deal with these issues with grit and grace. I have a friend who has had two strokes, a heart operation, and a wrist operation and suffers from back spasms. He never complains and says, “This is only temporary until I heal. I’ll just keep moving forward. Glorious people keep moving forward. When life knocks them down they rise back up and keep moving.

Glorious people are kind, compassionate, and full of love. They understand and know not to judge too much because everyone has some junk they need to work out. A glorious person sees your positives while you might be blind to them.

What do you think? Do you have the signs of being glorious? Do you know someone who does?