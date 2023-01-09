Do you think like a writer?

Writers think differently than the average person. Do you think you might be a writer? See if any of these thinking strategies sound like what you do.

Writers are very observant. We are the ones looking around while everyone else is glued to a screen. We thrive on what is going on around us because every interaction is part of a bigger story.

We might be caught staring because we are inventing scenarios for people. We can invent their life stories with all the drama and turmoil that goes with it. It probably isn’t the reality, but our imagination has to run wild with the possibilities. A writer can never be bored if there are people around. We listen to conversations to enhance the dialogues in our stories.

Writers will suddenly need to write something down while you are having a conversation with them. They are not trying to be rude, but you just gave them an idea for their next article.

Do words have a dramatic effect on you? I think writers feel the power of words even more than most. When I read something powerful I have to pause for a moment and reflect on it.

When an idea pops into your head it percolates and builds until you have to let it take shape on paper. I find when I have an idea it sticks with me as if it is pushing at the door to be released and expressed.

Even though using a computer might be more efficient a writer has a multitude of journals of various sizes and feels, and if a writer sees another beautiful one he feels completely justified in buying one more. I once read advice from a writer who said to write in a journal until it is full and then start another one. I don’t agree with that. I write in the one that fits my mood that day.

Well, I hope you have recognized some of these writers' traits in yourself. I would love to hear your comments about others you have noticed.