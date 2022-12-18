When the demons whisper

Photo by Photo by Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash

I was saddened by the death of Stephen “Twitch” Boss, and although I know most people would say he had everything to live for, none of that matters when you start believing what your demons are saying to you. We see people like him and wish we could be that happy, talented, and successful, but we have no idea what is going on internally. Twitch’s wife Allison said, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him.” He seemed happy and positive, but even people like him hear the voices that tear us down. They say things like, “I’m not good enough”, and “I can’t do anything right.” They focus on mistakes from the past without being able to give themselves grace and move on. They do not see the amazing qualities that we see in them. I have a friend who is stunning in appearance, and she is just as beautiful on the inside. She is funny, intelligent, and caring, but she suffers from very low self-esteem and sees a therapist regularly to help her with her identity. Why does she not see what others do?

Most families have seen the destruction that mental health battles can cause. My oldest sister began to drink away her loneliness after her partner died. One glass with dinner turned into a bottle, and one of the causes of death on her death certificate was alcohol addiction. My mother-in-law is an incredible woman, but she has bipolar disorder and since she does not take medication, you can never be sure which version of her will show up. I sometimes let the demons whisper before I can chase them away. I become depressed and consumed with negative thoughts that are usually not supported by truth.

So if we can agree that we shouldn’t let the demons whisper in our ears, what can we do to keep them silent? Here are a few ideas I hope will help.

Talk to people when you are struggling

This is so important because releasing your problem and sharing it is the first step to finding help. A healthcare professional is your strongest resource. You can call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. If you are not ready to speak to a professional, reach out to a friend. Sometimes, having someone validate your feelings, or straighten out your truth is all you need. There are crisis hotlines in your area, and online groups to help you.

Surround yourself with positive people

Negativity will pull you down in an instant, and although positive people won’t guarantee that you avoid sad thoughts, they often can lift you up if you are feeling down. They also are good at making people feel special.

Change the negative voices to positives.

Work at proving the voices wrong. When you hear self-attacking thoughts, look at the validity of what they are saying. Most of the time, those negative thoughts are blown out of proportion.

Be your best friend

Celebrate your success even if you don’t plaster it all over social media. Be happy about what you can do and talk to yourself kindly.

Manage stress

Stress and fatigue are friends with your demons. You don’t think clearly when you are tired and stressed. Do your best to get enough rest, exercise, meditate, and find a peer support group, or therapy.

Eat well

Eat foods that sustain blood sugar levels. Keep your energy stable with lean proteins, nuts, and fish.

Practice gratitude

Instead of having a pity party and thinking about all the negatives in your life, list all the things you are grateful for.

Help others

The fastest way to forget about your issues is to help someone else with theirs. Focus on the needs of others, and yours don’t look so bad anymore.

I hope these ideas help you, and please reach out to someone if the demons are whispering in your ear.