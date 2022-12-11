Declutter to detox

A messy table Photo by Jen Bonn

Do you have a spot in your house where everyone drops things either because they are too lazy to put them where they should go, or because no one is really sure where they should go? I’m ashamed to say that in our house there are several. As I look at the dining room table, I see the paper that my daughter used to work out some math problems, my husband has left two zip-up jackets and my daughter has left one, there is a shopping bag, a knee brace, and several other random items. I would like to tell you that this is the only spot where this happens, but there are drawers filled with assorted items, and then there are the closets.

Although I imagine that we are not the only family with some clutter, I also know that it is healthy to clean it up from time to time. There are many benefits to decluttering your personal space. Let me share a few with you.

Your extra could be a treasure to someone else

Our neighbor’s mom was having a tough time and when I said I was cleaning out my closet, she asked if she could have the extra clothes for her mom. She told me later that she also kept some for herself. It makes us feel good to be able to help others. Anything that helps us and someone else with our mental health is a bonus.

A sense of order

There is a wonderful sense of calm when you can see items being put in the correct spot or eliminated from your house. When everything looks clean and orderly, we can breathe easier.

Regaining control

Having too much clutter can make you feel out of control and overwhelmed. It feels as if the clutter is taking over, and you are not sure where to begin to clean it up. Decluttering your house feels like you are cleaning up your life.

Finding forgotten items

I love when I am cleaning out a drawer and I find something very useful that I forgot about. It’s like finding buried treasure. Of course, the best is when you find forgotten money that was stashed in a pocket or a drawer.

Your clutter can be sold

You can have a yard sale or sell your clutter online. Not only will you be cleaning your space, but you will also be making a profit while doing it.

The best way to declutter without being overwhelmed is to do a little at a time. Maybe do two drawers one day, and a closet another day.