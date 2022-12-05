Training terrain

The author running the trails Photo by Dashing Images

Have you ever wondered if the terrain you run on affects your training? I know many runners who only run on the road and others who will only do trails. I have always thought that adding variety to your training will make you a better runner. I have a love-hate relationship with trail running because although I love to be out in the woods, my feet seem to find every root and rock out there and I have fallen many times. While most runners are hoping for faster times, I just want to remain standing. I make myself do them though because I know they make me a better runner because trail running requires me to run differently, and I can get an amazing cardio workout with all the hills.

Brad Hudson says in his book Run Faster, “I also like to include little wrinkles in workouts that…force the runner’s body and mind to experience the unfamiliar. Pace, surfaces, gradients, duration, fatigue states, and even shoes are among the variables you can manipulate to stimulate stride refinements.”

If a runner does the same program every day it is more difficult to see growth. It is more likely for a runner to hit a plateau. If there is some variety in the terrain and training, the runner can work on strengthening different muscles.

When there is variety in the training the runner can avoid boredom by keeping the running more interesting and increasing motivation.

You might want to consider different shoes for different terrain. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to choosing the best shoe for you because everyone has different preferences. I like lightweight shoes for running on the road or the track, I wear trail shoes or sturdy road shoes for trail, and something with structure and cushion for gravel or grass. The best way to find the right fit for you is to experiment with different brands and types.

Running on different terrain might take you out of your comfort zone, but the results will probably be worth it.