Forming boundaries

Jennifer Bonn

The author and her daughterPhoto byJen Bonn

Navigating relationships can be exhausting, and if you are a people pleaser who wants everyone to be happy, it can be even worse. During the holidays, there are often more conflicts than usual because stress is high, and energy is low. Forming boundaries is a great way to keep a situation from getting out of control because the tension has finally boiled over. Here are a few ways to ease some relationship strain and communicate what you need from other people.

Don’t blame the other person

If you immediately start to tell someone what he is doing wrong, he will become defensive and probably stop listening because he is busy forming his counterattack. Let him know that you are sure the problem is that you didn’t adequately communicate your needs, and then tell him what those needs are. Here is an example. I love to garden, but I have limited space, so one of my garden beds is outside of the enclosed garden. My husband and our neighbor throw the frisbee to our dogs out there, and they think it’s funny when the neighbor’s huge dog runs into my garden bed leaving his footprints and havoc in his wake. Instead of being angry, I calmly told my husband that I was sure he didn’t know there were plants in there, and could he please not allow the dog to run in there. They have not done it since, but in case my verbal barrier didn’t work, I put up a small fence as well.

Confront a controller calmly

I had a colleague who didn’t think anyone else could do anything as well as she could, so she often moved out of her lane, and tried to tell others how to do her job. I sat down with her and told her I knew she was only trying to help everyone, but sometimes the way she went about it was insulting to others. A controller can wear you out, and you will probably have to keep working on the boundaries.

Take out the emotion

I had another colleague who did not have a filter. She said whatever she was thinking, and it was often hurtful. She once came into my school club and was angry that one of her students was in with me. I had prepared lunch for them, so she said in front of all my students, “You are here just for the food.” She then demanded that her student leave with her. I waited until our club time was done, and I went to find her. I told her that I knew she didn’t realize how hurtful she had been, but what she said was not appropriate. She apologized. Do not let someone treat you like a doormat, but don’t let your emotions control you either.

Don’t accept drama

I love my oldest daughter with all my heart, but she is my drama queen, and she has stirred up drama anytime she could. I finally realized that it takes two to have a drama, so one day I said, “I’m done with the drama. I love you, but You will have to have drama by yourself.

I hope these ideas help you to control your relationships a little. If someone doesn’t respect the boundaries you are asking for, it may be time to walk away.

Published by

I am passionate about running, parenting, education, and self-help information. I enjoy writing articles that will offer readers the information needed to help them in some way. I recently retired from teaching French and Spanish for forty years. I run every day and have done all kinds of races from 5ks to ultra-marathons. I have three children and three grandchildren. I write for several magazines in my area, I am a contributor and in charge of the Pinterest board for a parenting magazine called Screamin Mamas, and I have a second book about to be released through Loving, Healing Press called 101 Tips to Ease Your Burdens.

Kennesaw, GA
