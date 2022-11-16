Low prep meals

Jen Bonn

A good meal is important for so many reasons. It’s a way to fuel your body, it’s a pleasure to look forward to, and it’s a way to unwind and enjoy a quiet moment. Unfortunately, many of us are too busy to spend a lot of time cooking. Fortunately, there are a few meals that can be easily prepared and can fill our needs. Here are a few.

Chicken and rice

Buy a bag of 90 second rice and a rotisserie chicken. Mix everything together in a pan and add in anything extra you like. I add carrots. Buy a great loaf of bread, and voilà, dinner is served.

Beef stew

Slow cookers are a true gift. Buy a packet of stew beef, dump that into a slow cooker with a can of beef broth and a can of cream of mushroom soup, and a packet of stew flavorings. You can add anything else you want to the stew. I put in miniature potatoes. Cook on high for four hours or low for 5-6 hours. I make corn muffins from the box. (15 minutes)

Chicken pot pie

Buy 2 pie crusts. Smooth one out in a pie dish and fill it with chicken (rotisserie again) and frozen vegetables. Top it with the other crust and vent it. Cook for 45 minutes at 350.

Pizza

Buy pizza crust and what ever toppings you want. Get friends and family together to make a masterpiece.

I love using the slow cooker. There are so many meals you can make with it. You can put everything in and go about your business, and several hours later, dinner is ready.