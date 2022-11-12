Parenting your older children

Jennifer Bonn

There is a wealth of material and information about helping aging parents, but there can be just as many issues with helping our children as they cross the threshold into adulthood. The transitions from one age group to another can be brutal. Transitioning from a child to adolescence can be heart-wrenching for a parent as the child tries to find the right identity, and at the other end of the spectrum going from being a productive, independent individual to someone who needs constant care can also be difficult. The ages of life from about 20-35 can also be a struggle for some as they deal with the responsibilities of life, and being out on their own. As a parent, I always thought that the major need for my parenting skills would be done by the time my child turned 18, but I have discovered that I am still very much needed, just in different ways. Here are some of the struggles of dealing with your aging child. I hope that some of these make you smile, and I hope you can relate to at least a few.

Comfort the aging child when reality sets in

When our children are teenagers, they start to dream about being on their own. They will have their own car, their apartment will be the envy of all their friends, and they will eat whatever they want. When reality sets in, they realize that all those things are possible, but they are going to cost a lot of money. I still remember when my son asked to come back home in order to save some money. He said, “Mom, I had no idea that living on my own would be this expensive.” The initial attempt at independence can be a slap in the face, but with a little guidance and advice our children can figure out how to make it work.

Smile when you hear them call their middle child the wrong name.

My family will never let me live down the day I had meant to say my oldest daughter’s name and instead I used the dead dog’s name. Now, when I hear her stumble over a name, I just smile because now she knows what it is like to have a million things on your mind when you try to pull out a name quickly.

Help them learn how to adult

There is a lot to learn when it comes to being an independent adult, but hopefully, you have taught your children the important things along the way like how to do laundry and cook more than Ramen noodles. My youngest has asked my husband to put together a book with everything she needs to know about home repairs and car maintenance.

Let them know they are always welcome home…..to visit.

Our oldest two children moved out shortly after college because they wanted to be independent, but they both moved back home to save money when they realized how expensive adulting can be. We should have done a better job of talking about budgets and expenses, as well as the best ways to save.

Resist the temptation to roll your eyes when they tell you how tired they are

Remember those nights when you gathered all your friends together to watch a movie at your house on Saturday night? You all had little children and a job and now you had a chance to enjoy each other’s company, except everyone is so tired that by 9:30 the whole room has fallen asleep. Your child understands that now.

It’s ok to spoil their children, it’s your job

Being a grandparent comes with different rules, and although you should support them and respect their wishes about raising their children, you have earned the right to spoil them a little.

Your retirement does not mean you are now a full-time daycare

I love the time I can spend with my grandchildren, but I was very clear that after working for forty years, I was going to enjoy some free time. I take care of my grandson several days a week for four hours. Don’t feel guilty about saying no to more babysitting than you are comfortable doing.

Give them your wisdom, but wait for them to ask

I think your children are much more likely to listen to you if they have asked you the questions instead of when you lecture them. They will ask the important questions eventually.

Parenting never ends, it only enters different stages, so you will need to keep all the techniques you have learned through the years, and adapt them for the next step.

Jen Bonn

