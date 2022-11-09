Are you too busy?

Jen Bonn

I read this quote from Bishop T.D. Jakes this morning, and it resonated with me. He says, “We are busier than any other generation we have seen in the last three to four hundred years. We are so busy. And we think because we’re busy, we’re effective. But I want you to challenge your schedule for a minute and ask yourself, are you really being effective, or is your life cluttered with all kinds of stuff that demands you, and drains you, taxes you, and stops you from being your highest and best self? And are you substituting busyness and all the chaos that goes along with busyness for being effective?”

One of the reasons this resonated with me is that for much of my career I thought how busy I was showed whether I was doing a good job. I thought running around feeling stressed, and never having time for what really mattered was normal. Unfortunately, when I finally realized that my priorities were not lined up correctly, my oldest daughter copied my model, and I feel like I’m watching myself making those mistakes a second time.

Is your life too busy? Where are you spending most of your time? What would happen if you readjusted your schedule, and made sure you took care of what really mattered first? Are there activities you can eliminate? I have a friend who reworked her daily schedule because she was so busy that it was affecting her health. She feels that being organized, sticking to priorities, and saying no are the keys. I had to quit a job where I had taken on too much. It was easier for me to start fresh with healthier boundaries.