Jen Bonn

I have been trying to think of a way to express this without sounding like a loon, but I often feel that running is like a tangible being. It often feels as if running, or what running produces is with me on a run. It takes on different forms depending on the run and where I am in my life. Here are some examples.

My son was born with a bleeding blood vessel in his brain, and he had to have a brain operation when he was a week old. The doctors said he had a 50% chance to survive the operation, he might be paralyzed on one side, and his sight and vision might be affected. Everyone showered us with pity, and I am grateful for the thoughts that I know were well meant, but what I needed was someone who would tell me it would be o.k. or offer a nugget of hope. I needed to run away from all that negative energy, so off I went on a run five days after giving birth. As I ran, I felt as if a friend was with me. I could feel hope and the possibility of a positive outcome. I came home in much better spirits.

When I run a race there is always a moment when everyone has found their pace, and the runners are spaced out. A calm and a sense of peace is with me when that happens.

Running can be that sense of strength and resiliency that you need on some days. Being able to make it one more mile is like having a friend who tells you to keep going.

I hope I have expressed well what I mean about the tangibility of running. Have you ever felt the same way?