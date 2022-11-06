Jen Bonn

My husband has a workshop full of every tool you could imagine. He can fix almost anything, tinker to his heart’s content, and build all kinds of tools. Having all those tools is useful in daily life, but not all of us our gifted at using machinery. What if we found a way to use a different type of tool to help us through life? What if we could use thoughts as tools? How would we wield them? Here are a few ideas.

Positive thoughts

Positive thoughts have a way of producing positive energy that can cause positive results. Experiment by seeing if positive thoughts can make a difference. When we pull into a restaurant that looks busy I always say we will get right in, and most of the time it works.

Change perspective

Keep your mind open to the possibilities. It could help your mental state to see things in a different way.

Empathy

Understanding what others are experiencing can help to understand their actions and eliminate misunderstandings.

Grace

Give yourself grace and don’t be so hard on yourself. We all make mistakes, so learn from the latest one and move on. Speak to yourself kindly.

Motivation/goals

Especially when times are hard, make some goals to motivate you to move forward.

Tenacity

Being tough mentally can help us make it through many hard times. We all want to curl up and have a pity party sometimes, but as long as you come back ready to fight another day everything will be o.k.